CTL Announces Collaboration Agreement With Learn21 to Supply K-12 Schools With Comprehensive Technology Device Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today a collaboration agreement with Learn21 to offer a comprehensive technology solution for K-12 schools as a way to source affordable Chrome devices for students and better manage those assets from delivery to enrollment to end-of-life.
"We are excited about our mutually beneficial partnership with Learn21," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "The pairing of CTL Chrome devices and support with Learn21's asset management software offers school administrators an unbeatable technology device solution."
The agreement calls for collaboration efforts between the sales and marketing teams at both organizations, including discounted pricing, trial offers, joint sales calls, and marketing collaboration.
Learn21's One2One Manager software provides a full-service solution for K-12 schools to properly manage their devices, including:
- Inventory of district devices
- Association of a device to a student in the district (SIS Integration)
- Creating an incident ticket when a student damages a device
- Track student incidents through workflows developed from 1:1 best practices
- Reports based on assignments, devices, and incidents
- In software workflows based on K12 best practices
- Sending automated emails to parents for incident creation and completion
"We are thankful to partner with CTL and offer schools an ecosystem to support student learning," notes Bill Fritz, Executive Director of Learn 21. "The One2One Manager combined with CTL's innovatively designed Chromebooks provides an efficient solution for device management and support."
About CTL
CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.
About Learn21
Learn21 is a nonprofit agency who provides cost-effective instructional technology support, services, and software solutions to educational organizations. Located in Blue Ash, Ohio, Learn21 is regarded as the leading educational consortium that integrates flexible learning environments and business operations through innovative technology.
