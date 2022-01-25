U.S. Bitcoin ATM Manufacturer to Collaborate With Museo Del Caos to Showcase Latin American Musicians, Artists, and Startups Via NFTs and the Metaverse

WHITEHALL, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainBytes, LLC, a Bitcoin ATM manufacturer and blockchain developer announced a collaboration with Museo del Caos to exhibit Mexican and Latin American musicians, artists, and startup galleries within the NFT and Metaverse spheres.

Jose Rodriguez, CEO of Museo del Caos, said, "Through ChainBytes Bitcoin ATM networks, we will be able to showcase Mexican and Latin American artists that we collaborate with in the NFT and Metaverse universe. Boosting their visibility in new international markets like the USA, and betting on ChainBytes future expansion to Mexico and LATAM."

Bitcoin ATM machines have experienced enormous growth in recent years as convenient onramps for retail participants wanting to become involved in the cryptocurrency space. Uniquely, ChainBytes Bitcoin ATMs integrate supplemental video screens which make them ideally suited to display and promote NFT art throughout company's expanding Bitcoin ATM network.

Eric Grill, CEO of ChainBytes commented, "Utilizing our Bitcoin ATMs to provide exclusive content and NFT services to Mexican and Latin American artists, galleries, musicians, labels, and more offers added exposure and makes it easier for retail buyers to participate. Through our initiative with Museo del Caos, we can now offer network operators, content creators, and the public greater access to this rapidly expanding space."

Museo del Caos will manage the curatorship and alliances with NFTs projects, collections, and artists. Adding in its first artist batch Youkonejo , Oh Fetush! , and the rappers Simpson Ahuevo and Go Golden Junk , with More Juice Records and Aikon Digital.

Since 2019, Museo del Caos has collaborated with artists, conferences, and startups creating galleries, events, and experiences on the metaverses of Decentraland and Cryptovoxels , with over 10,000 total attendees.



