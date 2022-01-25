Service King Welcomes Peter Hunt as New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King announced today that the company has hired Peter Hunt as its new chief financial officer (CFO).
Hunt joins Service King with decades of experience at the C-Suite executive level. His impressive background includes developing strategic direction, leading operations and managing financial organizations for publicly traded commercial airlines such as Virgin America and Pinnacle Airlines, where he served as CFO, Alaska Air Group, where he was President and COO of the Virgin America subsidiary, all after getting his start in the Finance organization at Continental Airlines.
"Having worked closely alongside Peter for seven years at Virgin America, I'm confident that his extensive experience will drive Service King's success and give our organization some new tools in its toolbox," said Service King CEO David Cush. "He brings a proven track record of high level critical thinking and strategy development, significant skills and experience in the traditional CFO responsibilities and direct operating experience in the highly complex airline industry. I'm personally excited to be working with Peter again and I know all of you will enjoy working with him."
As CFO for Service King, Hunt will be responsible for managing all aspects of financial leadership including Accounting, Tax, Financial Planning and Analysis, and Capital Structure. His broad organizational responsibilities while at Alaska Airlines will be useful as Service King emerges from the current environment of labor shortages and supply chain disruption to a more normalized operating environment. Hunt will assume his responsibilities on Feb. 4.
"I'm excited to be joining this industry-leading brand and look forward to working with the over 5,000 teammates at Service King," Hunt said.
About Service King Collision®
Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.
For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
