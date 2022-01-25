SafeBreach Launches Free Ransomware Assessment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeBreach , the pioneer in breach and attack simulation ("BAS"), today announced it has launched the ransomware challenge, a free assessment designed to help customers understand their level of vulnerability to specific ransomware attacks and provide actionable intelligence about the immediate steps they can take to minimize their risk. The ransomware challenge will showcase post-exploitation behaviors including command and control communications, reconnaissance, credential theft, as well as malware transfer and execution of select ransomware variants. Participants will receive a customized report with key findings and remediation guidance.

2021 saw the growth of ransomware trends such as supply-chain attacks, double extortion, ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) and more. As the groups executing these attacks evolve in sophistication, so must the security industry. Vulnerability scanners offer point-in-time vulnerability assessments, but fail to test behaviors or provide actionable visibility into an organization's overall risk against ransomware threats. This new launch from SafeBreach will test several behaviors, quickly identifying visibility gaps in customers' security infrastructure and offering actionable recommendations for remediation.

To spearhead the release of this offering, SafeBreach has announced the hire of Derek Krein as its new security services director. Krein will lead the development and execution of various value-added services, like the free ransomware assessment, aimed at helping customers derive further value from the SafeBreach platform. Over the course of his career, he has twice been a SafeBreach customer and is a strong believer in the technology.

"It's time to look at the root cause of how these ransomware groups are one-upping the entire security industry," said Krein. "This no-cost ransomware assessment will serve as an invaluable tool to help organizations dive into the methodology of persistent threats, educate themselves on the current state of the ransomware landscape and take action to minimize their vulnerabilities."

Starting his infosec career at the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, Krein has worked with several organizations to design and architect security solutions for business initiatives, most recently serving as a client solutions architect for Optiv. An industry expert with over 20 years of information security experience, Krein is certified as a CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) and GIAC Strategic Planning, Policy and Leadership (GSTRT).

"We're thrilled to welcome Derek to the team to spearhead this new offering," said SafeBreach CEO Guy Bejerano. "As a former customer and security architect veteran, Derek knows firsthand the value our services provide, where we're excelling and where we can improve. That unique point of view, combined with his decades of experience in information security, makes him the most qualified person to drive value for our customers and the broader security community. The launch of our new ransomware assessment release is his first step in accomplishing that mission with SafeBreach."

For more information and to learn more about SafeBreach's free ransomware assessment and leadership team, visit: https://www.safebreach.com/

About SafeBreach

A pioneer in Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), SafeBreach is the world's most widely used continuous security validation platform. The patented platform enables security teams to conduct offensive security for the service of defense by bringing visibility into security controls. With its Hacker's Playbook™, the world's largest collection of attack data broken down by methods, tactics, and threat actors, SafeBreach allows organizations to get proactive about security with an empirical approach that replaces hope with data. For more information, please visit https://www.safebreach.com/

Media Contact

Merritt Group for SafeBreach

610.564.6773

328327@email4pr.com

SOURCE SafeBreach