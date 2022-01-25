Global Surgical Robot Markets, 2022-2026 by Value, Surgery Type, End-users, Component, Region, & Number of Robots

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Surgical Robot Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global surgical robot market by value, by surgery type, by end-users, by component, by region, by number of robots, etc.

Surgical robots are sophisticated precision medical devices that are developed based on the advances in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and relevant foundation technologies. Surgical robots can handle surgery precisely and focus on small surgical areas.

For instance, the robotic arms mimic the motion of human arms by offering surgeons a range of motion comparable to that of a human wrist and eliminating the inherent tremors in human hands. As compared with open surgery and traditional MIS, robot-assisted surgeries can overcome a number of limitations.

The surgical robot market was first hampered by the drop in procedures due to the pandemic. The rise in elective procedures in the second half of 2020 has resulted in a resurgence in surgical robot revenue around the world. The advantages of robot-assisted operations would boost the global surgical robot market forward in the coming years.

The global surgical robot market has increased during the years 2017-2021. The projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026 tremendously. The global surgical robot market is expected to increase due to the aging population, increasing health spending, increasing incidence of cancer, favorable government policies and support, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost of robotic systems, rise in death toll and injuries due to robotic surgeries, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like growth of AI and other technologies, innovations in robotic surgery, increasing penetration of surgical robots in ASCs, 5G to revolutionize robotic-assisted surgery, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall surgical robot market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The global surgical robot market is fragmented. The key players of the global surgical robot market are Smith & Nephew, plc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corp., and CMR Surgical Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Surgical Robot: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Surgical Robots

2.1.2 Development History of Surgical Robots

2.1.3 Advantages of Surgical Robots

2.1.4 Disadvantages of Surgical Robots

2.1.5 Classification of Robotic Surgery

2.1.6 Comparison of Key Features of Open Surgery, Conventional MIS and Robot-assisted Surgery

2.2 Surgical Robot Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Surgical Robot Segmentation by Surgery Type

2.2.2 Surgical Robot Segmentation by End-User

2.2.3 Surgical Robot Segmentation by Component



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Surgical Robot Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Surgical Robot Market by Surgery Type (Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Percutaneous, Natural Orifice, Panvascular, and Other Surgical Robot)

3.1.3 Global Surgical Robot Market by End-User (Hospital and Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

3.1.4 Global Surgical Robot Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Surgical Robot Market: Surgery Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market by Surgery Type (Joint Replacement & Other Orthopedic Surgical Robot)

3.2.4 Global Joint Replacement & Other Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Panvascular Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Other Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.3 Global Surgical Robot Market: End-User Analysis

3.3.1 Global Hospital Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Surgical Robot Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Surgical Robot Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Surgical Robot Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Surgical Robot Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of World Surgical Robot Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Robot Industry

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgeries

5.3 Post COVID-19 Impact

5.3.1 Tele-Examination of Patients

5.3.2 Robot-Assisted Surgeries

5.3.3 Tele-Training of Surgeons



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Aging Population

6.1.2 Increasing Health Spending

6.1.3 Increasing Incidence of Cancer

6.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis

6.1.5 Higher Demand for Surgery with Minimal Invasiveness

6.1.6 Technological Advancements

6.1.7 Favorable Government Policies and Support

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems

6.2.2 Rise in Death Toll and Injuries Due to Robotic Surgeries

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growth of AI and Other Technologies

6.3.2 Innovations in Robotic Surgery

6.3.3 Increasing Penetration of Surgical Robots in ASCs

6.3.4 5G to Revolutionize Robotic-assisted Surgery



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Surgical Robot Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Surgical Robot Market Players by Research & Development Expenses Comparison

7.3 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Players by Product Comparison

7.4 China Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market Players by Product Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategies

Smith & Nephew plc

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

CMR Surgical Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dxlni

For Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets