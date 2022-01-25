Don't Just Connect, Flyy With Your Friends

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it, there are a billion of social media platforms out there, but they all do the same thing. That's where Flyy comes in! Not only is it designed to bring back the social aspect of a community, but it makes connecting with others more meaningful and fun. It provides a 3D map of your current location, as well as nearby events that are new and dynamic!

Flyy is an immersive social platform that makes discovering new places around you effortless. It brings context to our surroundings by showcasing events and information on a real time map, which enables users to interact with their local environment in a futuristic approach and exciting way.

2022 just started and Flyy is here to serve innovative features. Flyy is a mobile app that allows people to explore their city in a novel way. Flyy's goal is to help people discover more about their city by highlighting the city's lesser-known gems. Ever been unsure of where to go to? Well fear not, this new 3D app has you covered. Not only can you browse the map and see what's going on in real time, but you can see what is popular with pins that indicate a buzzing location and see what others have to say about it. New year calls for new adventures and with Flyy you can soar to amazing destinations.

You can check in wherever you are and leave a lasting impression of your journey, all while staying connected with your friends. The recent update from Flyy makes sure that you are not only a part of the digital wave but explore and dive deep into your own city, discovering a world of opportunities with every tap.

They are currently running a giveaway contest. Get your chance to WIN a PlayStation 5 or $200 Visa gift card by downloading their FREE mobile app and post your favorite pic or video of the place you like the most to enter the contest. The post with most likes wins! Will you be the lucky winner?

Flyy is available on both iOS and Android.

Become a Flyyer today and unlock endless possibilities.

Don't forget to #ilovethisplace for the latest discoveries!

You can download the Flyy app on the Google Play or App Store or head on over to www.flyy.life or follow us on all social media platforms @flyy.app

And because Flyy is new, you get to secure your unique username today before someone else reserves it!

About Flyy

Flyy app is a startup founded by like-minded tech entrepreneurs that have a combined experience of over 60 years in mobile app development and marketing. The company is based in New York City.

