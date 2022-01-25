Don't Just Connect, Flyy With Your Friends

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it, there are a billion of social media platforms out there, but they all do the same thing. That's where Flyy comes in! Not only is it designed to bring back the social aspect of a community, but it makes connecting with others more meaningful and fun. It provides a 3D map of your current location, as well as nearby events that are new and dynamic!
Flyy is an immersive social platform that makes discovering new places around you effortless. It brings context to our surroundings by showcasing events and information on a real time map, which enables users to interact with their local environment in a futuristic approach and exciting way.
2022 just started and Flyy is here to serve innovative features. Flyy is a mobile app that allows people to explore their city in a novel way. Flyy's goal is to help people discover more about their city by highlighting the city's lesser-known gems. Ever been unsure of where to go to? Well fear not, this new 3D app has you covered. Not only can you browse the map and see what's going on in real time, but you can see what is popular with pins that indicate a buzzing location and see what others have to say about it. New year calls for new adventures and with Flyy you can soar to amazing destinations.
You can check in wherever you are and leave a lasting impression of your journey, all while staying connected with your friends. The recent update from Flyy makes sure that you are not only a part of the digital wave but explore and dive deep into your own city, discovering a world of opportunities with every tap.
They are currently running a giveaway contest. Get your chance to WIN a PlayStation 5 or $200 Visa gift card by downloading their FREE mobile app and post your favorite pic or video of the place you like the most to enter the contest. The post with most likes wins! Will you be the lucky winner?
Flyy is available on both iOS and Android.
Become a Flyyer today and unlock endless possibilities.
Don't forget to #ilovethisplace for the latest discoveries!
You can download the Flyy app on the Google Play or App Store or head on over to www.flyy.life or follow us on all social media platforms @flyy.app
And because Flyy is new, you get to secure your unique username today before someone else reserves it!
About Flyy
Flyy app is a startup founded by like-minded tech entrepreneurs that have a combined experience of over 60 years in mobile app development and marketing. The company is based in New York City.
Media Contact:
Adel AlMassarani
328313@email4pr.com
1-888-281-Flyy
Phly, LLC
SOURCE Phly, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.