Petland Soars in Entrepreneur Magazine 'Franchise 500'

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland recently moved up 25 positions to 146 in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor. The publication noted Petland's outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The human-animal bond is at the heart of who we are and what we do," said Joe Watson, Petland CEO. "We believe pets make life better and we are honored to once again be ranked as a top franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine."

Petland, Inc.'s Vice President of Business Development Steve Huggins stated, "Our consistent ranking in the Franchise 500 is a huge testament to the value and relevance of our business model, our hardworking and conscientious franchisees, and the success of our company store division and operating systems."

"Entrepreneur's 43rd annual Franchise 500® shines a light on the unique challenges and changes that have shaped the franchise industry over the last year," notes Entrepreneur magazine. "The effects of the pandemic are evident. But so is the overall resilience of the industry, as many franchisors adapted and evolved to hold steady—or even grow."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Petland's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Petland in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500

Petland, Inc. is a specialty pet retail franchise operation with 238 locations, 138 of which are international. Stores are located in Canada, Brazil, China, El Salvador, Mexico, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Of the domestic locations, 76 are franchises and 24 are company-operated.

For almost 55 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right customer and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond.

Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

