Milburn Flooring Awarded GSA Contract

COPIAGUE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milburn Flooring is now a General Services Administration (GSA) contract holder. The Multiple Award Schedule (Contract number 47QSMA22D08NK) was issued on December 16, 2021. The new contract serves to further the company's reach in their core markets, as well as, opening opportunities in new categories.

The new award will allow Milburn to expand on the product and installation services they have been providing the Long Island, NYC, and Hudson Valley region while increasing their reach to Central and Western New York and beyond. The award covers 48 states and Washington D.C. and will afford local, state, and federal government agencies product and service offerings from the industry leader.

Milburn's team is focused on providing superior service to these agencies, as well as, working to continue to develop ease of purchase mechanisms through improved internal systems, simplifying the buying process, and superior customer service support.

Milburn Flooring's COO, Robert Monti explained, "The addition of the Multiple Award Schedule is the culmination of the hard work and dedication of our team and the company initiative to provide additional value to our core customer base which consists of public education, towns and villages, municipalities, fire and police departments, county and state entities, and other government agencies. We look forward to expanding our business in new geographies and market categories."

Milburn Flooring is the leading installer of commercial flooring for over 60 years and has become a top provider to facility directors, building managers, general contractors, and architects. As a full-service flooring contractor, they can assist with everything from product selection and design to installation and maintenance. Providing quality products, expert installation, and superior customer service for all types of commercial flooring, their exceptional products and services have earned Milburn Flooring the recognition as a top performer in the industry and why more than 90% of business comes from repeat customers and referrals.

