Rapid-Ease Believes a Stitch in Time Really Can Save Nine, and Help You Avoid Unnecessary Pain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare costs are rising quickly in the U.S. The government recently reported data stating that, in 2020, U.S. health care spending grew by 9.7% to a staggering $12,530 per person. This accounted for just short of 20% of the nation's GDP. The growing cost of maintaining one's health is a key factor behind the increase in popularity of natural home remedies, such as Rapid-Ease, a New Zealand-based brand that has specialized in creating fast-acting, botanical-based healing topicals that are ideal for at-home use.

In a world where health care is increasingly complicated by technology and science, the thought of treating oneself at home can feel overwhelming. For those like Rapid-Ease founder and chief medical herbalist, Kim Davies-Haycock, the idea is to make home care of common muscle & joint injury really simple, easy, and most importantly very effective.

By using a combination of highly effective herbal ingredients in a fast-absorbing, easy-to-use cream, Rapid-Ease can offer fast-acting, effective relief and healing for many common muscle and joint injuries. This means it becomes easy for everyday people to treat their own (or their families) small muscle and joint injuries or painful areas at home. This helps to speed up the natural healing process and avoid things like injury downtime and the high costs of medical care.

Davies-Haycock has made it a mission in life to discover the best topical healing ingredients that nature has to offer. She and her team have spent countless hours researching to ensure that each ingredient used in her company's healing topical formula is backed by sound herbal medicine and modern cosmetic chemistry.

"As long as you know what ingredients you're using and how they work best together, you can absolutely develop a natural, botanical-based home treatment for many common muscle and joint injuries," Davies-Haycock explains, "This is important, as treating common injuries early can reduce bruising, inflammation, and pain. It speeds healing and avoids many more complicated injuries. As the old phrase goes, 'a stitch in time saves nine'."

The owner adds, "We use full strength extracts of the selected part of the plant, not homeopathic dilutions (which often only have a minute fraction or no trace of the botanical). Our botanical extracts are grown and harvested in optimal conditions to be at their highest phytochemical levels, and the extracts are created by master herbalists with the highest quality, full-spectrum extraction techniques to get the full botanical benefits." Chief amongst the Rapid-Ease list of natural ingredients are:

Anti-inflammatory, analgesic Arnica flower tincture ;

; Repairing, healing Comfrey leaf tincture ;

; Repairing and analgesic MSM ;

; Organic analgesic Menthol extract;

Cooling, invigorating Peppermint Essential Oil.

All other cosmetic ingredients are organic or eco-certified natural, ensuring that the product remains safe to use. Each ingredient is designed to absorb deeply so that the herbal benefits can work at the source of the pain or injury and are selected to work synergistically with the rest.

This combination of natural, organic ingredients used in strong therapeutic doses is what lies at the heart of Rapid-Ease's success as a proactive home-care treatment. It enables individuals to treat everything from strains and sprains to minor muscle injuries, mild joint pain and arthritis, inflammation, swelling, and bruising.

Using a potent natural healing cream, like Rapid-Ease, is an ideal way to prevent minor muscle and joint injuries from progressing into more complex and time-consuming injuries, which can require time off from work or sports, as well as expensive visits to the doctors. In an age when health care costs are becoming prohibitive, Rapid-Ease isn't just a convenient way to treat a minor sports injury or a common sprain or strain. It's a cost- and time-saving tool that can facilitate rapid healing and fast, safe pain relief for all the family, without the need to ever leave the safety of home.

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is the American offshoot of the New Zealand-based enterprise Nature's Nurse. The company was founded by Kim Davies-Haycock over 15 years ago and specializes in using 100% natural ingredients at highly therapeutic levels to create topical pain relief remedies that are effective, fast-working, safe, and natural. Learn more about Rapid-Ease or purchase the product at rapid-ease.com .

