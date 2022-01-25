Mimeo Kicks Off New Year of Podcast with Candid Interview of Sam Jacobs

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, has announced the release of episode ten of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

To kick off the new year, Mimeo's SVP of Acquisition Michael McNary interviewed Sam Jacobs, host of the Sales Hacker Podcast and founder of Pavilion, about how he built his success.

In the wide-ranging conversation, Sam touches on the failures that spurred him to start a dinner club among like-minded business leaders. He also discusses how choosing not to follow established community business models has helped Pavilion scale to the global phenomenon it now is.

"This interview is a must-listen for anyone who has worried that their career isn't going anywhere," said McNary. "Not only does Sam share examples from his own life of choosing the wrong job or being in the wrong place at the wrong time, you also get to hear how Pavilion is structured to help each and every professional build the career they actually want."

"Looking ahead to 2022, we are excited to bring a new slate of episodes that focus on how sales leaders can take care of themselves and their teams," said Mike Barker, general manager of Mimeo US. "Mimeo has a 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution, and we are proud that Talk of the Trade continues that tradition."

Listen to Episode Ten, "Finding Success in Failures" here. Find the podcast on all podcatchers, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

