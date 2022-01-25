3 HTi Reports Record Growth in 2021

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 HTi, LLC finished 2021 as the fastest-growing PTC platinum reseller, growing revenue 43% over 2020.
PTC reported overall global revenue growth of 20% for their fiscal year, which closed on September 30th, 2021. As a platinum reseller, 3 HTi represents a critical piece of PTC's growth strategy. In addition to a strong performance selling PTC's CAD software, 3 HTi also drove a historic performance in PLM revenue.
3 HTi is targeting another year of record growth in 2022. The company hired several new sales team members, a customer success team, and a senior operations leader to continue their success. "We enjoyed a very successful 2021 and every member of the team should be proud of what we accomplished," stated Garry Hoffman, Vice President of Sales. "This is an exciting time to be a PTC partner. In our opinion, their advanced manufacturing software is second to none, and we are excited to deliver that technology to even more customers in 2022. We love solving problems for our customers and thank them for being an irreplaceable part of our journey."
About 3 HTi
3 HTi has been helping manufacturers transform their businesses since 2002. The latest iteration of manufacturing involves the integration of information from product design through manufacture and customer deployment. This journey toward Industry 4.0 is unique for every organization. Fashioning a coherent digital design and manufacturing strategy involves more than just deploying the right collection of software and hardware products. Every element must be tightly woven together to produce a compelling whole. 3 HTi helps their customers develop and implement a fully customized, integrated strategy.
Contact: Jeffrey Gavio, 3 HTi, LLC
Phone: 610-320-2799
Email: 327997@email4pr.com
SOURCE 3 HTi, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.