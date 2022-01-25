Start Your Vacation Today! Make-A-Wish® Central & Northern Florida Partners With "The Sunshine Flyer," Offering Unique, Themed Transportation to Walt Disney World® Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida, Orlando Region, is honored to be partnering with The Sunshine Flyer, a partnership between Academy Bus, Empire Coach Line and Transportation Management Services. To celebrate Disney's 50th anniversary, The Sunshine Flyer will be generously donating 50% of all revenue from the first 50,000 passengers during the first 50 days of business. The Sunshine Flyer begins running on February 1, 2022. The goal of this partnership is to raise $100,000 as The Sunshine Flyer is committed to uplifting spirits and granting the wishes of local children with a critical illness.

The Sunshine Flyer, a themed motorcoach bus experience, will transport guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer will allow guests to start the magic of their vacation from the moment they step off the plane.

Before leaving the airport, guests are immediately transported into an immersive and exciting premium travel experience - maximizing their theme park experience from the very beginning of their vacation. While traveling on The Sunshine Flyer, guests will encounter themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the bus designs, to staff dressed as 1920s rail conductors and engineers, the motorcoaches effectively serve as time-machines, offering a glimpse into 1920s rail travel.

"I am pleased to be working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation as it holds a special place in my heart. Two years ago, after admiring the work the Make-A-Wish Foundation does, my family and I had the opportunity to accompany friends on a Make-A-Wish trip to Walt Disney World® for their son. It was incredible to see firsthand what the wishes can do for a child and their family. My hope is that through our partnership with the local Central & Northern Florida chapter, we can be part of making those wishes and memories even better," said Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of The Sunshine Flyer.

Tickets for The Sunshine Flyer are $17.00 per adult, $12.50 per child each way. Tickets must be booked at least four days ahead of arrival. To learn more and to book tickets, please visit: www.sunshineflyer.com.

About Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since the founding of the organization in 1980, Make-A-Wish has become the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers across the U.S. grant a wish every 33 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Nationwide, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes to children in the U.S. Over 6,120 wishes have been granted in Central and Northern Florida alone, since the founding of the local chapter in 1994. For more information about Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida, please visit: wish.org/cnfl

Media Contact:

Kelsea Hauck

407-622-4673

328353@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/start-your-vacation-today-make-a-wish-central--northern-florida-partners-with-the-sunshine-flyer-offering-unique-themed-transportation-to-walt-disney-world-resorts-301467366.html

SOURCE Make-A-Wish® Central & Northern Florida Partners