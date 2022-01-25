eComEngine Joins The Ecom Cooperative

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ecom Cooperative, an organization dedicated to helping ecommerce professionals and sellers succeed, welcomes eComEngine as a member for 2022.

Since 2007, eComEngine has been dedicated to helping Amazon sellers manage their business more efficiently. FeedbackFive, a tool to help sellers manage seller feedback and product reviews, was officially launched in 2007 and is ranked #1 in the Seller Central Partner Network. RestockPro, an FBA inventory management tool, was launched in 2013 to help sellers maximize profits with accurate forecasting and restock suggestions. eComEngine is a company that has helped hundreds of thousands of Amazon sellers be more efficient and more successful.

"As we continue to expand our offerings and the marketplaces we support, we're happy to join TECO so that we can help provide value to the seller community," says Colleen Quattlebaum, Director of Marketing at eComEngine.

With eComEngine as part of TECO, sellers will learn more about how to get and manage reviews on Amazon, how to properly manage their FBA inventory, and will gain helpful insights on how to navigate competition on the Amazon marketplace. And, eComEngine is always in the know about new Seller Central policies and opportunities.

"eComEngine is a smart company that's been around for a long time. They've seen the trends and patterns in the industry, and have the know-how to educate members of TECO on many aspects of managing their Amazon businesses," says Frank Acosta, CEO of Creative Percent and one of the founders of TECO.

The Ecom Cooperative (TECO) was founded in 2020 as a community for ecommerce sellers and solution providers to connect, solve problems, and engage - through high-ticket giveaway events, virtual events, in-person meetups and other industry events. TECO is free to join for ecommerce sellers and brand owners. As the TECO community grows with sellers and solution providers joining it, it continues to expand the overall value to the ecommerce community.

