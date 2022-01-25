Vita Inclinata Expands to Take Possession of a New 13,000 Square Foot Colorado Facility

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the company has taken possession of its new 13,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility located at 555 Alter Street, Broomfield, CO, 80020. The company's newest manufacturing facility will house the primary production of the Vita Load Navigator (VLN), a heavy-duty stabilization system for cranes that mount to spreader bars and hoist loads over 25,000 lbs.
Vita currently has two manufacturing facilities located in Broomfield, CO, with additional sales and marketing support offices in Broomfield, Washington D.C., and the UAE. The new location is anticipated to employ 10-20 personnel with job responsibilities ranging from production technicians, engineers, production managers, and other support positions as required.
"The industry demand for our Vita Load Navigator is rapidly increasing and we require this new facility to accelerate its production," said Caleb Carr, Chief Executive Officer, Vita. "This new facility will be a stopgap as Vita works to source a 100,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in the year to come."
About Vita Inclinata
Vita Inclinata was founded on the belief that lack of technology should never be the difference between life and death for rescue crews, crane operators, and patients. Vita's mission of "Building technology that brings people home–every time!" drives it to do everything possible to save human lives. It achieves that by creating innovative load stabilization technology, providing safer tools to prevent occupational injuries, and by making a positive impact on the workers, families, and patients in said industries.
Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc. includes Vita Aerospace and Vita Industrial. Vita Inclinata has additional offices in Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co
For more information, contact:
Betsey Rogers
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
328321@email4pr.com
SOURCE Vita Inclinata
