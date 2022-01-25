Creatio Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance Audit Validating Its High Security Standards

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit. The SOC 2 Type II certifies that a company follows strict information security policies and procedures based on the Trust Service Criteria (TSC).

The TCS criteria include Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Beyond just an audit of internal control systems, the attestation report sets benchmarks for managing user data. By receiving the SOC 2 Type II certificate, Creatio validates that its data is well protected and properly managed.

Creatio has been committed to developing enterprise-grade applications that meet strict security requirements for such heavily regulated industries as financial services, pharmaceutical, public services and telecommunication services.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The provider helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Its products also receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

The recent independent audit has verified Creatio's adherence to ensuring high security and confidentiality for customers.

"Working with Creatio was truly a memorable audit experience. Creatio did not want to settle for anything but excellence and professionalism, with no compromises of quality or security. They worked hard and smart to ensure that they met all the SOC II Principles and Trust Services Criteria. Moreover, Creatio aimed higher and exceeded the expectations for the COSO Requirements. We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to Certify them with the SOC II Type II Certification," said Yusuf Musaji, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Yusufali & Associates (Y&A).

The audit of the company services was performed by Yusufali & Associates (Y&A), a US-based CPA public accounting firm specializing in Audits and Consulting including SSAE20, Fed Ramp, PCAOB and HIPAA Audits.

