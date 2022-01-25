StatLab Partners with Thomas Scientific for Expanded Distribution in Targeted Markets

MCKINNEY, TEXAS and SWEDESBORO, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Scientific, the largest pure-play distributor of scientific products in North America, has officially entered into a supplier partnership with StatLab Medical Products, a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic supplies and equipment.

StatLab has provided high quality products and support directly to anatomic pathology laboratories for 45 years. Partnering with Thomas Scientific to distribute StatLab products through an established research channel expands StatLab's reach into contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biopharmaceutical laboratories.

The partnership with Thomas Scientific creates an excellent opportunity to make StatLab's products – including Mastertech Special Stains – more accessible to a broader market. StatLab has manufactured standard-setting histology Special Stain kits since their acquisition of American Mastertech in 2018. StatLab MasterTech special stain kits provide high quality results, are easy to use, available in multiple sizes, and fully supported by the StatLab technical team. Kits are produced in the StatLab ISO13485-certified production facility, ensuring consistent results laboratories can rely on.

"The partnership with Thomas Scientific represents our joint commitment to ensure CROs, academic, and biopharmaceutical laboratories have access to a wide variety of high quality, cost-effective histology products," stated Mike Karsonovich, StatLab's Chief Executive Officer. "Our practical approach to produce a wide variety of value-driven histology products means that customers can access a portfolio of products with proven, high performance in everyday histology applications, supported by a technical team with decades of histology experience."

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific operated as a family-owned business for most of its history before being acquired by The Carlyle Group in 2017. This milestone provided the resources the company needed to make acquisitions of their own – thus expanding the strength of their distribution network and breadth of top-tier suppliers.

The combined impact of these growth initiatives has allowed Thomas Scientific to greatly enhance its ability to serve clinical diagnostics customers. Their experienced team possesses expertise within a wide variety of testing workflows, which exist across the hundreds of Independent Reference Labs that the company serves. Staying on top of innovative workflow solutions – like those offered by StatLab – is a key element of Thomas's business model.

"We are very excited to move forward with this partnership," said Michael Klipstein, Chief Commercial Officer at Thomas Scientific. "With the addition of StatLab, Thomas can now offer our clients a complete line of high quality histology supplies."

Click here to view available StatLab product offerings on the Thomas Scientific website.

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides the latest in supplies, equipment, and supply chain solutions to the scientific community – supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets. In accordance with our mission to be the most trusted partner in science for our customers, suppliers, and associates, we deliver individualized service and a comprehensive product portfolio at competitive prices, combined with customized supply chain service solutions. Whether you work in a laboratory or controlled environment setting, or perform your testing in the field, Thomas Scientific has the products you need. Learn more at ThomasSci.com.

About StatLab Medical Products

Founded in 1976, StatLab Medical Products is leading the way in development and manufacturing of high-quality histology, cytology, and immunohistochemistry diagnostic products. We partner with anatomic pathology laboratories to provide easy access to over 3,500 high-quality diagnostic products and equipment at excellent prices, delivered with expert support. When you work with StatLab, we're on your team, and you're part of our family. Learn more at StatLab.com.

