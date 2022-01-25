DID Registration for Huobi Prime Fest Now Open for Users to: Start their Metaverse Journey

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 21, 2022, Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced that DID (Decentralized Identity) registration for its users has begun, providing users with an entrance to the metaverse and access to promotions under the "Prime Fest: Tiger Year" campaign. A unique, Huobi-branded Tiger Year-themed avatar, will be given to users for use in the metaverse upon successful DID registration.
DIDs provide users with a verifiable, decentralized digital identity. They play a crucial role in the metaverse by acting as a prerequisite for anyone seeking to enter it, serving as a bridge between Web2 and Web3. DIDs not only serve as an access gateway for users seeking to enter the metaverse, but record and verify all information and activity on blockchains, giving users ownership, security and interoperability.
Seize the chance to win a rare avatar
Users who wish to participate in Huobi Global's Prime Fest: Tiger Year event will first need to register for a DID on the registration page. Users who successfully register will be awarded a unique Tiger Year-themed Prime Voyager NFT avatar.
Created by iNFTspace, the Prime Voyagers are an ancient tribe inhabiting the metaverse, whose culture is steeped in exploring the traditions and customs of other civilizations. Each Prime Voyager avatar represents its user – a highly curious individual keen to uncover the secrets and treasures hidden within the metaverse during Prime Fest: Tiger Year.
Users who participate in other Huobi-linked activities during Prime Fest: Tiger Year, such as Prime List, PrimeBox and Prime Earn have the chance to trigger bonus baskets, which reward users with additional Prime Voyager avatars.
By participating in Prime Fest: Tiger Year, users will receive their unique Tiger Year NFT avatar and have chances to win rare NFTs. Lucky users who win rare NFTs can win up to 10 lucky draws for sub-events, including "Magic Miner", "Trade, Spin, Win" and "Prime Earn Every Day".
"The rise of the metaverse enables people to see the infinite possibilities of the future. DIDs are the first step in the process," said Jeff Mei, Director of Global Strategy. "We hope that Huobi Global can be the first to bring crypto users into the metaverse."
For more information about DID registration and Prime Fest, please visit here.
About Huobi Group
As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and integration blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry.
SOURCE Huobi Group
