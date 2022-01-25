CBD-powered Topical Line, BESO Wellness, Debuts to Body Work and Spa Practitioners at Live Love Spa

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BESO Wellness, the new CBD-powered "weed & wine" massage whip and line of body and hair products recently brought to market by the celebrity massage therapist to pro athletes and music industry moguls, is now available to therapy and spa professionals on Live, Love Spa. The rich BESO Therapeutic Whip was developed specifically for massage therapy use and for spa professionals, the lighter body milk is used for facial care and the hair elixir for beard, scalp and hair treatments.

The all-natural, deeply nourishing and potent BESO Therapeutic Whip was originally created by Megan Blackwell to add a pain-addressing boost of cannabinoid functionality to her restorative body work. The trio of "weed & wine" skincare products are now being rolled out nationally and are based in luxurious grapeseed oil (wine) with highly effective ratios of CBD, distilled from pure Kush cannabis (weed). The products are formulated with superlative anti-inflammatory and nutritive ingredients such turmeric, tea tree, mustard and black seed oils. Other emollients include African shea butter, Vitamin E and exotic elements such as frankincense and Myrrh.

The BESO Wellness collection came to commercial success at the prodding of Blackwell's clients, who range from NBA basketball players such as John Salley, Olympians, Michael Johnson, the Princess of Sierra Leone and entertainers from Janet Jackson to Miguel, 2Chainz, Ty Dolla Sign, Michael Beasely, Kitty Kash and the Kardashians.

"My clients all have very physical jobs and live with chronic pain," said BESO Wellness founder, Megan Blackwell. "I started distilling my own CBD and adding it to the most efficacious combination of humectants and anti-inflammatories I could find. I found many of these ingredients in my global and spiritual travels. Together, they are powerfully functional and enriching to the skin, connective tissue and muscles."

Designed for deeply penetrating soft tissue therapy, the rich and moisturizing BESO Body Whip ($60.00) features generous ratios of CBD and is paired with African and white shea butter, kukui, grapeseed, tea tree, black seed, turmeric, lavender, frankincense, myrrh, sandalwood, and mustard seed oils.

The lighter BESO Body Milk ($60.00) can also be used as a high-performing daily facial moisturizer and is designed to therapeutically soothe and smooth. The quickly absorbing milk features white shea butter, kukui, grapeseed, tea tree, black seed, turmeric, lavender, frankincense, myrrh, mustard seed oil and Vitamin E.

The BESO Hair & Beard Cocktail ($60.00) was created to provide relief for common hair-related conditions ranging from dandruff, dryness, chemical damage to itchy scalp, alopecia, and is a particularly nourishing beard and hair treatment.

About: BESO Wellness is a cutting-edge pain-relief balm that is powered by the healing properties of cannabinoids. Beso, which means "kiss" in Spanish (and in this case, "Earth's Kiss,") is the brainchild of a celebrity massage therapist, Megan Blackwell, whose clients include Tier 1 luminaries from the NBA, NFL, MMA, music, and entertainment industries. The all-natural formulations feature some of the most therapeutic essential oils assembled from global history and various spiritual traditions such as mustard and black seed, frankincense, myrrh, turmeric, shea, coconut; all whipped into a luxurious grape seed base. The ultra-efficacious line of massage whip, face / body cream and hair elixir contain some of the most generous ratios of full spectrum active ingredients that can be found in cannabis topicals.

