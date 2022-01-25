Zenjuries Completes $2.2 Million Capital Raise to Finance Growth and Expansion of Workers' Comp Automation Software for Handling Claims and Reducing Loss Costs

ANDERSON, S.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenjuries, Inc. today announced that it has concluded a capital raise of $2.2 million. Jess Dantice, Co-Founder and CEO of Zenjuries, expressed gratitude at the support the company received, saying, "We are truly honored by the faith shown in us by the investment community, as we exceeded our target raise in only a month of fundraising." Joe Hissong, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy for Zenjuries, elaborated on the investor base, noting, "Investors participating in the capital raise include a number of sophisticated individuals that are well connected in the insurance industry, including:
- the ex-CEO of a top 10 workers' comp insurance carrier;
- an ex-Chief Investment Officer of a publicly traded (NYSE) reinsurer;
- the former Chief Marketing Officer of a publicly traded (NYSE) insurance company;
- an ex-Chief Actuary of a publicly traded (NYSE) (re)insurer; and
- the general counsel of a publicly traded (NYSE) insurance company.
"We are grateful to each of our investors for their support." Zenjuries intends to utilize the capital to fund future growth in the company, including its transition from a software only product to a "white glove" customer experience where the software is supplemented by "Zenpro" personnel that ensure that the insurers, policyholders, agents and other interested parties can realize the substantial savings in loss costs that can result from using the software appropriately.
About the Company: Zenjuries, Inc. is a Delaware corporation that has developed workers' compensation software that is transforming workers' compensation insurance by automation that enables employers, employees, insurers, agents and third party administrators to improve their workers' compensation experience and reduce their losses. Zenjuries was named one of the "Insurtech Top 20 Solution Providers" in 2020, and one of the "Top 10 Companies to Watch in the Insurance Industry" in 2022. Additional information on Zenjuries may be found at https://sales.zenjuries.com/, and for further questions, please contact Joe Hissong at (888) 405-8893 or via email at 328057@email4pr.com.
SOURCE Zenjuries, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.