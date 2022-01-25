Zenjuries Completes $2.2 Million Capital Raise to Finance Growth and Expansion of Workers' Comp Automation Software for Handling Claims and Reducing Loss Costs

ANDERSON, S.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenjuries, Inc. today announced that it has concluded a capital raise of $2.2 million. Jess Dantice, Co-Founder and CEO of Zenjuries, expressed gratitude at the support the company received, saying, "We are truly honored by the faith shown in us by the investment community, as we exceeded our target raise in only a month of fundraising." Joe Hissong, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy for Zenjuries, elaborated on the investor base, noting, "Investors participating in the capital raise include a number of sophisticated individuals that are well connected in the insurance industry, including:

the ex-CEO of a top 10 workers' comp insurance carrier;

an ex-Chief Investment Officer of a publicly traded (NYSE) reinsurer;

the former Chief Marketing Officer of a publicly traded (NYSE) insurance company;

an ex-Chief Actuary of a publicly traded (NYSE) (re)insurer; and

the general counsel of a publicly traded (NYSE) insurance company.

"We are grateful to each of our investors for their support." Zenjuries intends to utilize the capital to fund future growth in the company, including its transition from a software only product to a "white glove" customer experience where the software is supplemented by "Zenpro" personnel that ensure that the insurers, policyholders, agents and other interested parties can realize the substantial savings in loss costs that can result from using the software appropriately.

About the Company: Zenjuries, Inc. is a Delaware corporation that has developed workers' compensation software that is transforming workers' compensation insurance by automation that enables employers, employees, insurers, agents and third party administrators to improve their workers' compensation experience and reduce their losses. Zenjuries was named one of the "Insurtech Top 20 Solution Providers" in 2020, and one of the "Top 10 Companies to Watch in the Insurance Industry" in 2022. Additional information on Zenjuries may be found at https://sales.zenjuries.com/, and for further questions, please contact Joe Hissong at (888) 405-8893 or via email at 328057@email4pr.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenjuries-completes-2-2-million-capital-raise-to-finance-growth-and-expansion-of-workers-comp-automation-software-for-handling-claims-and-reducing-loss-costs-301466658.html

SOURCE Zenjuries, Inc.