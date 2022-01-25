Turvo Awarded Food Logistics' Top Software & Technology Providers Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, was recently honored with a Food Logistics 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award, recognizing providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

The award caps a year marked by global supply chain turmoil, including the ongoing pandemic, high freight rates, lack of capacity, container and driver shortages, port congestion, and other disruptions.

"This award is particularly significant because our customers were able to not only successfully navigate 2021 but many experienced significant growth and expansion, despite ongoing global disruptions," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "We're committed to ensuring our customers have the tools needed to reduce waste and meet sustainability goals while transporting foods safely from source to destination."

Turvo clients include freight brokers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and shippers, such as Lineage Logistics, LLC, Vine Line Logistics, LLC, Ryder System, Inc., and Taimen Transport, LLC, who operate sophisticated supply chains that feature temperature-controlled warehouses and complex distribution systems.

Turvo's TMS unifies internal and external systems on a single platform connecting supply chain players. It enables automation and real-time sharing for accelerated shipment planning, execution, and settlement.

"Innovating new ways to cut waste and create a more sustainable supply chain is core to our corporate mission," Lang said. "Our solutions such as Turvo Appointment Scheduling, Turvo Analytics and Turvo Driver are all designed to lower wait times, reduce CO2 emissions, and help shippers determine the most efficient route between destinations."

Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, said, "Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products, and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency, and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space."

Recipients of this year's award were profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain.

For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Foley at 214-263-3547 or 328078@email4pr.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turvo-awarded-food-logistics-top-software--technology-providers-award-301466546.html

SOURCE Turvo