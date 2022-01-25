XMReality appoints Tim Koeppl as President of XMReality Inc.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 1, Tim Koeppl joins XMReality as its new President of XMReality Inc., the U.S. based subsidiary of the remote guidance company XMReality AB. Tim most recently led an advanced technologies integration program to enable the U.S. Department of Defense to adopt new technologies and software to modernize supply chain and maintenance capabilities.
Koeppl is an executive with extensive experience building companies and has served as CEO of Eva MedTec and Suspension Systems Technologies, while also serving as President of Bi-Phase Technologies and Troika Solutions. In his previous roles, Tim oversaw relationships with a diverse customer base including General Motors, Schwan Food Company, Isuzu, NA, Hendrick Automotive, The Mayo Clinic, Lear Corporation, 3M and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Earlier in his career, Tim practiced law in Washington, D.C. with a global 100 law firm, directed compliance for a U.S. based defense contractor, and served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Tim holds a B.A. from Marquette University and a J.D. from the University of San Diego.
"I am excited about the future of XMReality's Remote Guidance tool. I believe augmented reality allows businesses to improve employee and customer engagement, create safer working environments and reduce carbon emissions by eliminating travel," says Tim Koeppl. "By eliminating inefficiencies, reducing costs, and increasing engagement along the product lifecycle continuum, XMReality's customers will be able to invest more in product development and quality, thereby increasing the value proposition to their customer base making this a true win-win situation for all participants in the marketplace."
"I am pleased to welcome Tim to the team. He is an experienced, competent and forward leaning leader who now has the task to take our US ambitions to the next level. The whole Management Team have had the pleasure of spending a full week with Tim in Sweden during his onboarding and we are all impressed! I am really looking forward to working with Tim and adding his experience and skill set to the company." says Jörgen Remmelg, CEO of XMReality.
