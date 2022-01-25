Livingstone Sets the Floor for Wynnchurch Capital Portfolio Company on its Refinancing

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingstone is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of Foss Manufacturing Company, LLC ("Foss Floors" or "the Company"), a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital. Wells Fargo Capital Finance ("Wells Fargo") provided the financing.
Established in 2017, Foss is a well-known leader and pioneer in sustainable non-woven needle punch floor coverings and specialty flooring products sold for residential and commercial use across the U.S. The Company has successfully carved out a defensible niche, achieving significant sales and margin growth via channel expansion, new product introductions, and dedicated investments in manufacturing capacity and technology. Foss's proven ability to consistently deliver high-quality and cost-competitive products has proven extremely valuable to its blue-chip customer base and resulted in significant market share gains expected to continue for years to come.
Neel Mayenkar, Partner at Wynnchurch Capital, stated, "As an active investor with over $4 billion under management, we are well connected in the middle market lending market. However, in this instance, we needed support to manage the financing process. Livingstone provided great assistance in developing the right structure and generating strong financing solutions to support Foss's expansion plans. Livingstone exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to partner with Wells Fargo on the next chapter for Foss."
Erica Rahn, CFO of Foss Floors, added, "We are very pleased with the outcome. Livingstone clearly understood what was important to us in a lender and secured a financing package with our longstanding partner Wells Fargo. The structure they put in place allows us to expand our product offering while giving us ample liquidity to support growth."
Tom Lesch, Partner at Livingstone, "The Foss transaction highlights our ability to source a market-clearing structure from a trusted lending source in Wells Fargo Capital Finance. Our process allowed the company to focus on its key 4th quarter year-end while we canvassed the debt market for the best pricing terms and structure. The outcome generated meaningful liquidity for the company and sponsor while supporting future expansion."
Foss Floors is Livingstone's 124th transaction completed since 2020. The refinancing reinforces Livingstone's position as the advisor of choice for private equity sponsors following successful outcomes for Angeles Equity Partners, Aterian Investment Partners, Frontenac Capital, Huron Capital, L Catterton, and RFE Partners.
DLA Piper represented Foss Floors, while Otterbourg PC represented Wells Fargo Capital Finance.
Media Contact:
Olga Jewusiak
773-505-8315
328354@email4pr.com
SOURCE Livingstone
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.