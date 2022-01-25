All Real Nutrition Masters the Protein Bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at All Real Nutrition is well aware that there's no shortage of protein bars available these days. The combination of health and convenience that a protein bar offers is difficult to beat. However, just because a protein bar is a useful way to get some much-needed nutritional support doesn't mean it always comes with a pleasant experience.

On the contrary, many protein bars fall far short of that goal. Those that are healthier tend to come with a flavor profile that is often akin to plain rice or, at times, even cardboard. Others manage to create a better taste, but often at the expense of including preservatives, refined sugars, and other less-than-healthy ingredients.

Regardless of where on the health and flavor spectrum a bar falls, sooner or later, practically every protein bar in existence becomes difficult to chew, too. This is especially true once a bar has sat on the shelf for a while. This makes the entire eating experience little more than a tough-as-nails chewing exercise that leads to sticky teeth and a sore jaw.

All of these issues were well in mind when the founders of All Real Nutrition launched their groundbreaking protein bar brand. From day one, they were determined to create a snack that delivered a healthy, potent dose of protein without sacrificing quality or texture.

This starts with All Real's ingredients list. Short, simple, and focused on natural and whole foods, the company manages to harness the power of nature with each bar that it creates. Along with industry staples like dates and nuts, the bars also utilize Irish sea salt from Cork and authentic Irish dairy from Kerry.

According to company cofounder Niall Harty, this is a large part of what gives the bars their other unique advantage: their exquisitely soft texture. According to Harty, the company's use of Irish Milk "is a unique formulation that is made specifically for All Real." The co-owner goes on to detail that "It has been developed by leading global level food scientists for unique texture properties that keep our texture soft throughout its shelf life. Natural sugars and protein wick moisture from natural protein products that make them get very hard over time. All Real's protein is formulated using cutting-edge natural food science to stop this moisture migration. In short, it keeps our products softer over time."

From their incredibly soft texture to their truly clean ingredients to their protein prowess (each bar boasts 20g of high-quality protein) All Real Nutrition is setting a new standard for healthy snacking. It isn't an understatement to say that the Irish culinary experts have mastered nothing short of the protein bar itself.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was co-founded by engineers Niall Harty and Ross McDowell. After years spent in development, the company was officially launched in 2020 and operates out of a factory in Kerry, Ireland. The company is also proud of its Bord Bia's Origin Green Certification. Learn more about All Real Nutrition at eatallreal.com .

