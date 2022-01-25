RAVE Reviews Just Published Their List of the Best Coffee Shops in the Southeast, and the Results are Delightful

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its list of the 30 Best Coffee Shops in the Southeast, right on time for the coming new year. The list includes favorite coffeehouses, lounges, eateries, cafes, and coffee shops from Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Louisiana. You can view the entire article here: Best Coffee Shops in the Southeast .

Although Southeasterners love their Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, you won't find any big corporate chains on RAVE's list. So instead, our editors delved deep into the Southeast to discover just where people like to stop for their daily brews and eats.

From flavors like pecan (lots of pecans) and lavender to bakery menus even longer than the drink menus, Southeastern coffee shops take pride in offering Southern taste. These companies also give meticulous care to give back to the community with donations and outreach programs. Also true to the southern lifestyle, these coffee shops commonly have outside seating, play areas, and a children's menu, making them family-friendly.

RAVE's ranking uses a 20-point system to assess the country's greatest coffee shops based on nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity. This series' Southeastern edition provides a comprehensive list of destinations to visit the next time you're in or near the southern states. The winners include:

1. Love Cafe: South Hill, Virginia

2. Agora Downtown Coffee Shop: Fredericksburg, Virginia

3. Rappahannock Coffee: Arlington, Virginia

4. Caffe Driade: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

5. Double D's Coffee & Desserts: Asheville, North Carolina

6. Coffee Underground: Greenville, South Carolina

7. Vintage Coffee Cafe: Mt Pleasant, South Carolina

8. smallSUGAR: Columbia, South Carolina

9. Harbinger Cafe & Bakery: Charleston, South Carolina

10. The Coffee Fox: Savannah, Georgia

11. Taste and See Coffee Shop & Gallery: Macon, Georgia

12. Urban Grind: Atlanta, Georgia

13. The Clever Cup: Sarasota, Florida

14. Bold Bean Coffee Roasters: Jacksonville Beach, Florida

15. Boston Coffeehouse: DeLand, Florida

16. Cafe DuMonde: New Orleans, Louisiana

17. Jet Coffee: Lafayette, Louisiana

18. Vibe Coffee: Elizabethtown, Kentucky

19. Spencer's Coffee: Bowling Green, Kentucky

20. Third Street Stuff & Coffee: Lexington, Kentucky

21. Mississippi Grounds: Cleveland, Mississippi

22. Coffee Fusion: Ocean Springs, Mississippi

23. Church Street Coffee & Books: Mountain Brook, Alabama

24. BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets: Orange Beach, Alabama

25. Rooted and Grounded Coffee House: Mobile, Alabama

26. Americano Lounge: Nashville, Tennessee

27. Ugly Mug Coffee: Memphis, Tennessee

28. Cadence Coffee Company: Chattanooga, Tennessee

29. The Empty Cup: Knoxville, Tennessee

30. Heirloom Brewshop: Raleigh, North Carolina

