Futuri Names Tracy Gilliam Chief Strategy Officer, Appoints Todd Storch Chief Revenue Officer

CLEVELAND, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri, the leading provider of AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions for broadcasters and digital publishers, today announced the creation of two new leadership team roles designed to support its growth and expansion initiatives.

Tracy Gilliam has been named Chief Strategy Officer . In this role, Gilliam will focus on M&A and strategic growth, as well as further developing Futuri's client solutions and best-in-class Customer Experience team. Gilliam is one of the founding members of Futuri, which acquired the sales intelligence system she launched, TopLine Matters, in 2015. Now known as TopLine, the evolved product, which pairs cutting-edge AI with expert human analysis, helped deliver $130 million in advertising and sponsorship revenue for its partners in 2021. Prior to Futuri, Gilliam spent more than a decade in media leadership roles, including General Sales Manager for CBS Radio in Los Angeles , and VP/Market Manager for the company now known as iHeartMedia.







Todd Storch has been named Chief Revenue Officer. Storch will be responsible for driving Futuri's continued revenue growth through aligned sales and marketing go-to-market strategies and operational plans for profitable growth. He brings more than 25 years of executive business management experience to Futuri, having held CEO roles at Kindrid and Five Star Global, and serving as SVP, Strategic Initiatives at Ministry Brands. A former VP/senior consultant at The Center for Sales Strategy, Storch also co-founded the award-winning Taylor's Gift Foundation. A non-profit organization providing grief support to organ donor families, it was created after the loss of his oldest daughter, Taylor.

"Some of the biggest brands in media rely on Futuri's ROI-focused technology solutions to grow their content, grow their audience, and grow their revenue. As such, our own growth has followed, as evidenced by honors like making the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for eight consecutive years," said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig. "With Tracy Gilliam and Todd Storch in these important new roles, Futuri is well-positioned to continue our record of continuous profitable growth and grow the company through organic and inorganic measures."

"Given the astounding pace of change with today's audiences and advertisers, there's never been a more crucial time for brands to leverage the right technology to create and monetize their content — and that's exactly what Futuri delivers," said Gilliam. "I'm honored to grow in this exceptional company that I've worked alongside Daniel Anstandig with for more than a decade, especially at a time when our solutions are more necessary than ever."

"A culture of innovation and delivering solution-based software is at the core of Futuri's mission. We believe that this is an opportune time for media companies with a growth mindset, and we're here to help generate content and increase audience and revenue for new customers, partners, and markets," said Storch. "I've admired Daniel Anstandig for years, and I'm incredibly eager to dive in and work together with the incredible Futuri team to achieve new heights."

Futuri is the leading provider of cloud-based audience engagement and sales intelligence software for the enterprise. Brands rely on Futuri solutions to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 12 published or pending patents in 151 countries. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Futuri is the only audience engagement platform that includes solutions for sales, marketing, and content teams. For more information, visit futurimedia.com .

