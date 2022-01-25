NYAK Cognac Teams Up With Artist Young M.A. For Limited-Edition Red V.S.O.P. Launch

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum selling artist, Young M.A. has teamed up with NYAK Cognac to create her own NYAK V.S.O.P limited-edition label, which will be available in select markets in February 2022. Last year, Young M.A. was tapped as NYAK's first official artist partner after the brand acknowledged the superstar's monumental breakthroughs in Hip-Hop culture as an independent artist.

"I am extremely excited to announce my new cognac under the NYAK brand," says Young M.A. "This isn't something that I'm just the face of – this is something that I'm invested in and ready to make a staple in both the entertainment and beverage industries."

Business Mogul and CEO of Detroit Equities, Dennis McKinley, Former VP for Remy Cointreau, Patrick Charpentier, and Jerome Hyafil, a former EVP, Seagram's Spirits and Wines, formed a dynamic team to create NYAK Cognac, which was the fastest-growing cognac brand in U.S. history with an unprecedented 1,000% annual growth rate in 2021. Today, NYAK is now in the top 10 of leading cognacs and growing.

"After a fantastic start in the U.S. cognac market last year, NYAK Cognac is celebrating the new year with the launch of NYAK V.S.O.P. with Young M.A.," says Owner, Dennis McKinley. "This aligns with our strong commitment to offer the only Cognac tailored made to the African American community and hip-hop culture."

Young M.A. has been very involved in the creative process, including the color choice (NYAK RED), which connects with her "Red Lyfe" motto, making the VSOP bottle one of the most vibrant cognac bottles on the market.

NYAK and Young M.A. have organized pre-launches in Houston and Dallas on January 28 and 29 at Total Wine & More locations. The V.S.O.P. will then rollout in Alabama, Massachusetts, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi. Kentucky, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Wisconsin and Florida.

Young M.A. will begin appearing on behalf of NYAK Cognac across media platforms beginning this month.

The NYAK brand came into conception during a time when Cognac houses in France started to realize the consumption in the U.S. was drifting away from its tradition of being used as a digestive toward a more casual, fun-loving, and informal approach. As of 2021, NYAK Cognac has become the fastest-growing cognac brand in U.S. history with an unprecedented 1,000% annual growth rate, is also in the top 10 of leading cognacs and growing. NYAK is 80-proof.

Young M.A. initially gained widespread recognition with the release of the quadruple-platinum hit single "Ooouuu" breaking the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, boasting over 375 million YouTube views on the music video. After the success of her debut single, Young M.A was nominated for BET and MTV Artist of the Year and Female Hip-Hop Artist of the Year awards. Most recently, Young M.A's singles, "PettyWap," was certified gold & "BIG" has been certified platinum. Young M.A was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30, the same year she launched the KWEENZ Foundation with her mother to assist families in low-income neighborhoods. Young M.A has also received a proclamation from New York City for her charity work.

