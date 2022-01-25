Smart Data Hires Matt Kerry to Lead Expansion Into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smart Data Systems, LLC (Smart Data), a leading IT services company, announced that Matt Kerry has been named Account Executive Manager, effective January 17th, 2022. In this role, he will lead the company's sales strategy to grow their presence throughout The Carolinas.

As the Account Executive Manager, Kerry is excited to bring his knowledge of technology and industry know-how to this position. He believes that with his diverse background in IT services and sales leadership roles, he can provide a unique perspective on how Smart Data can help accelerate digital transformation within companies across the region.

An accomplished executive, Kerry has a BA degree in Economics from Hampden-Sydney College. Prior to joining Smart Data, he spent eleven years as a Client Executive at Zenmonics Inc. based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Before that, he held similar roles for companies throughout North Carolina — including S1 Corporation and First Charter Bank. "I am thrilled to be part of the Smart Data team," said Kerry. "I look forward to providing best of class IT solutions to our current and future customers."

"Over the past several years Smart Data has grown into a global company with clients located in North America and Europe. We recently opened a new 100+ person office in Hyderabad, India and now we are entering the Charlotte market under Matt's leadership" said Ravi Manchala, CEO of Smart Data. "Matt is an accomplished leader with more than 15 years' experience in the technology industry. He brings an exceptional level of knowledge combined with proven success in sales management and will help Smart Data grow roots regionally while continuing to partner with clients at a global level."

About Smart Data

Smart Data is a team of problem solvers focused on improving the business of our clients. Through a collaborative partnership, our software development teams create and integrate digital solutions to modernize business processes, boost productivity, and deliver smarter user experiences for enterprise clients. With teammates worldwide, the Smart Data team is focused on solving complex business problems for our customers. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in the greater Dayton, Ohio area, Smart Data maintains offices in Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Hyderabad, India. To learn more about Smart Data, visit smartdata.net.

