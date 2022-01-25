BLK STRY Studio - Frisco's Newest Natural Light Photography Studio

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Frisco, Texas (Far North Dallas), BLK STRY Studio is a bright and inviting space that gives photographers, videographers, event planners, and workshop educators an opportunity to bring their vision to life. If you're looking for a far North Dallas photo studio rental space in the Frisco, TX area, you'll love our BRAND NEW 2500 square foot indoor/outdoor studio. The boutique natural light photo studio includes 14+ storyboards with colorful and modern furniture. It also has an outdoor spacious patio area, which is great for sunset photos.
Whether you want to rent a photography studio for a day or book our space hourly, BLK STRY Studio has many options for you.
BLK STRY Studio was created so that creatives like yourselves could tell your own story. Shape your own narrative for the world to see. Again, this studio is custom designed with various storyboards to help you be your creative selves. Literally, you can just come in and start creating. Don't forget to leave your story on your way out. Welcome to your new space!
BLK STRY Studio is the sole Black owned photography/videography studio in Frisco, Texas. It was founded by entrepreneur(s) LaJune King and Dimitrius King. LaJune is a photographer who also owns and operates Photos by LJK. They designed an inclusive space that allowed creatives to bring their visions to life through their lens.
For media inquires please email Dimitrius King at 328365@email4pr.com or call 972.214.5723.
SOURCE BLK STRY Studio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.