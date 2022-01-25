Digital Park Launches a New Version of Their Acclaimed Mobile App

BROOKLYN, New York, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Park is pleased to announce the launch of a new version of their acclaimed Drift Wellness iOS app. Originally launched in Summer 2020 as a contribution to the BLM movement and an effort to combat the mental stress of protesting injustice amidst the global pandemic, the app has grown to be beneficial to various communities of users around the globe, including anxiety stricken individuals, those suffering from insomnia, new moms and infants.

The Drift Wellness app is a growing collection of videos and sounds to support mindfulness, focus, or sleep anytime and anywhere you are. In addition to the original five nature sounds with video (trees, birds, rain, water against rocks, and crackling fire) and two ambient sounds with video (floating through clouds and tropical beach-side escape), the new upgrade now allows users to utilize an integrated pulse check-in feature that measures their BPM heart rate and creates an ambient sound to set their mood based on their pulse.

Swiping through the app, users can enjoy videos with an immersive Ultra HD experience combined with quality sound that transports them to a relaxed state essential for sleep, or a calm state supporting focus and a positive mood. An optional voice command guides the listener to take deep breaths throughout the experience based on the time preference chosen (15min, 30min, 60min, and now an infinite time option). Last, but not least, users can now toggle to the pulse check-in tab of the app, place their finger over their phone camera and flash to have their pulse measured, and the app will create a sound and color pulse video tailored to their needs.

The app requires no sign-in and is designed with a minimal user interface to allow for a no-fuss experience, tying in with Digital Park's design philosophy. Drift Wellness is now available for a Free 3-day trial, and $2.99/month or $29.99/year fee thereafter. For each download, a portion of the proceeds continues to be donated to our partner Black mental health organization: Africa's Health Matters.

