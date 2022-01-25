Naikela Is Leading the Tea Powder Revolution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naikela Botanicals is a health food brand located on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The brand and its popular line of tea powders have helped guide a resurgent international interest in the benefits of herbal tea, especially in the form of tea powder.

Naikela's tea powders feature a unique combination of herbs and plants. Chief amongst this herbal greenery is Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil. It is included in each of Naikela's five tea powders.

The entire Tulsi plant has therapeutic value that can address a variety of physical maladies, from bronchitis to nausea, eczema, ulcers, and even insect bites. Tulsi can also be an effective way to protect mental health by addressing stress, anxiety.

While the benefits of Tulsi — and many of Naikela's other common herbs, like Turmeric and Ashwagandha — are rapidly gaining attention, that doesn't mean those advantages are always present in a freshly brewed cup. According to Aaron Moeller, founder and chief blend master at Naikela Botanicals, the way that tea is prepared is a critical factor in accessing its benefits.

"The benefits of tea powder only work if its components are grown, tended, and harvested properly," Moeller explains, adding that "It's important to use the right 100% natural pest control, harvesting, and fertilizing techniques. Therefore, tea-growing models need to ensure safety, hygiene, and other quality criteria. This ensures that you're providing a clean food source for consumers."

Moeller's company creates a set of elite tea powders. These consist of components that have been painstakingly grown using Moeller's own methods, which he refers to as a "Hawaiian permaculture style." The plants are hand-picked and carefully dried to avoid burning, after which they are mixed by Moeller himself.

This seed to powder process is 100% natural and has set a new gold standard for tea powders around the globe. It has also put Naikela Botanicals at the forefront of the rising interest in tea powders as an attractive health option. Moeller's powders consist of adaptogenic blends that tap into the impressive power of various herbal ingredients to provide the above-referenced benefits, and an energy boost, to boot.

With nothing but farm-grown plant material in every serving, Naikela Botanicals is providing a genuine, quality, health-conscious tea powder option for its customers. It's challenging the dependency on mass-produced beverage options, from coffee to energy drinks to low-quality tea, and is encouraging consumers to join the brand at the bleeding edge of the health-infused tea powder revolution that is currently unfolding.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 131-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

