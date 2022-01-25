Shoes For Crews® to Provide DEWALT® Industrial Products in Canada

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoes For Crews®, the global leader in slip-resistant footwear since 1984, announced they have entered a new partnership agreement with DEWALT®, providing an exclusive industrial footwear and apparel distributor in Canada.
As safety footwear experts, it's a natural fit for Shoes For Crews to represent the DEWALT brand in Canada. The values of each company align at the core; do what's right, provide a high-quality product and service, put safety first and never stop innovating. Both take safety seriously and are relentless when it comes to constructing a durable and comfortable product that provides the ultimate protection to the consumer. DEWALT products are globally known for being GUARANTEED TOUGH® and are rigorously tested under demanding, real-world conditions.
This exciting partnership creates a new outlet for consumers by bringing two trusted brands together, making CSA approved product easier to acquire than ever before. Shoes For Crews is committed to providing a high level of service and access to the same quality DEWALT industrial footwear and apparel products that many are accustomed to.
View the selection at www.shoesforcrews.ca/dewaltfootwear. To learn more about how to acquire DEWALT products for your employees, connect here with Dan Rubinstein, Director of Sales for Canada at Shoes For Crews.
About Shoes For Crews®
Shoes For Crews® is a leading designer and manufacturer of slip-resistant footwear, protecting millions worldwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Shoes For Crews began producing slip-resistant footwear in 1984 with a mission to create a safer workplace. The company's focus is delivering the ultimate in slip-resistant outsole technology, unmatched comfort and on-trend styling, through a complete line of slip-resistant footwear designed to bring each employee home safely. For more information, visit www.shoesforcrews.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Autumn Birk, 328046@email4pr.com, +1 561-683-5090
SOURCE Shoes For Crews, LLC
