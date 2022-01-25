CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation CAC ", Camden National", or the ", Company", ))), a $5.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported record net income for the year ended 2021 of $69.0 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $4.60, each an increase of 16% over the year ended 2020. The Company finished off the year strong with solid fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $16.5 million, an increase of 13% over the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 12.72% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 15.61%, compared to 11.81% and 14.79% for the year ended 2020, respectively.

"We're excited and grateful to report a new high-water mark this year with record earnings of $69.0 million. Our success is a direct reflection of the outstanding team we have across all facets of our organization and their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We're entering 2022 in great financial standing, highlighted by strong capital and reserve levels, a well-positioned balance sheet and significant momentum fueled by our dedicated team."

Dufour added, "In addition to our financial success this past year, I'm equally excited to share that we have taken several important steps and actions throughout the year to continue our efforts to promote fair and equitable treatment of all of our constituents, including our employees and communities. While certainly not a comprehensive list, a few highlights include: (1) we increased our minimum wage for all employees to $17.00 per hour and provided a wage increase of 3.0% or more to all employees, (2) the Board of Directors adopted a diversity statement outlining our commitment to diversity at the board-level, and (3) we formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council made up of employees at all levels across the Company and is sponsored by myself. We also continued to support our communities through charitable giving and volunteering, with an emphasis on homelessness and victims of domestic violence."

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.5 million and diluted EPS was $1.11, an increase of 13% and 14%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 10% and 9%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was the result of (1) a strategic shift to hold more of our residential mortgage production in 2021, (2) lower Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loan income, and (3) strong loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 that led to higher provisions for loans.

"In December, we announced a $0.04 increase in our quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.40 per share, representing our second dividend increase this year and bringing our total cash dividend per share for the year to $1.48," said Dufour. "We continue to take measured steps to manage our capital, and this year we did so through returning capital to our shareholders in the form of dividend increases and repurchases of the Company's common stock. As we move into 2022, we'll continue to actively monitor and manage capital with a focus on shareholder return."

During 2021, through the combination of cash dividends and share repurchases, the Company returned $31.2 million of capital to shareholders. For the year ended 2021, the Company repurchased 217,931 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $46.25.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income increased by $1.9 million , or 13%, over the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $1.8 million , or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

, or 13%, over the third quarter of 2021, and decreased , or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings before income taxes and provision (non-GAAP) increased $2.3 million , or 12%, over the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $1.2 million , or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which was driven by: (1) a decrease in mortgage banking income of $3.5 million as the Company shifted its strategy in 2021 to hold more of its residential mortgage production in its loan portfolio and (2) lower SBA PPP income of $1.0 million .

, or 12%, over the third quarter of 2021, and decreased , or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which was driven by: (1) a decrease in mortgage banking income of as the Company shifted its strategy in 2021 to hold more of its residential mortgage production in its loan portfolio and (2) lower SBA PPP income of . Loans grew $116.2 million , or 4%, during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $162.2 million , or 5%, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP). Loans grew $211.7 million , or 7%, for the year ended 2021, and $310.8 million , or 10%, excluding SBA PPP loans.

, or 4%, during the fourth quarter of 2021, and , or 5%, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP). Loans grew , or 7%, for the year ended 2021, and , or 10%, excluding SBA PPP loans. Residential mortgage loan originations reached a new record in 2021 with $1.1 billion of volume, an increase of 5% over the previous record set just last year.

of volume, an increase of 5% over the previous record set just last year. Fourth quarter 2021 dividend payable to shareholders increased $0.04 , or 11%, to $0.40 per share, and was the Company's second dividend increase during 2021 for a total of $0.07 per share, or 21%. The Company's annualized dividend yield at December 30, 2021 (last business day) was 3.32%, based on the Company's closing stock price of $48.16 .

, or 11%, to per share, and was the Company's second dividend increase during 2021 for a total of per share, or 21%. The Company's annualized dividend yield at (last business day) was 3.32%, based on the Company's closing stock price of . Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") coverage ratio was 0.97% to total loans at December 31, 2021 , compared to 1.18% a year ago, but still above pre-pandemic levels of 0.81% at December 31, 2019 .

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets grew 12% during 2021 to $5.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. Asset growth for the year ended 2021 was driven by an increase in investment balances of $390.7 million, or 34%, and an increase in loan balances of $211.7 million, or 7%.

For the year ended 2021, investment balances grew 34% to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2021 , and were 28% of total assets at December 31, 2021 , compared to 23% a year ago. The increase in investment balances during 2021 was directly tied to the run-up in liquidity across the industry as deposits grew 15% over this period. For the year ended 2021, the Company purchased $758.8 million of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of December 31, 2021 , the weighted-average life of the Company's debt securities portfolio was 5.9 years compared to 5.1 years as of December 31, 2020 .

at , and were 28% of total assets at , compared to 23% a year ago. The increase in investment balances during 2021 was directly tied to the run-up in liquidity across the industry as deposits grew 15% over this period. For the year ended 2021, the Company purchased of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of , the weighted-average life of the Company's debt securities portfolio was 5.9 years compared to 5.1 years as of . For the year ended 2021, loan balances grew 7% (and excluding SBA PPP loans grew 10%) to $3.4 billion at December 31, 2021 . Loan growth occurred within the residential real estate loan portfolio – increasing $251.6 million , or 24%, to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021 – and within the commercial real estate loan portfolio – increasing $126.0 million , or 9%, to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2021 . The increase in these two loan portfolios more than offset the decreases across the commercial, consumer and home equity, and SBA PPP loan portfolios, which decreased 5%, 18% and 73%, respectively. At December 31, 2021 , remaining SBA PPP loan balances were $36.0 million , which are net of unearned origination fees of $1.2 million yet to be recognized. The Company anticipates that its SBA PPP loan portfolio will continue to pay-down at an accelerated pace as borrowers apply for forgiveness.

As previously reported, during the first half of 2021 the Company shifted its strategy to hold more of its fixed rate residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio. For the year ended 2021, the Company held 56%, or $609.3 million, of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio, which includes holding 67% of its originations for the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, 73% of the Company's residential mortgage pipeline was designated to be held in its portfolio.

Total deposits grew $603.6 million, or 15%, during 2021 to $4.6 billion as of December 31, 2021. Core deposits grew $726.8 million, or 22%, led by annual checking account growth of $550.1 million, or 26%, and annual savings and money market account growth of $176.6 million, or 14%. Core deposit growth during the year was driven by additional government stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the increase in core deposits during 2021, other funding channels were closely managed in an effort to reduce more costly funding, including: (1) a decrease in certificates of deposit balances and brokered deposit balances of $48.0 million and $75.1 million, respectively, (2) the early termination of a $25.0 million long-term borrowing contract during the first quarter of 2021 and (3) full redemption of the Company's $15.0 million of subordinated notes during the second quarter of 2021, at par plus accrued interest.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 74% at December 31, 2021, compared to 80% at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's capital position was strong, highlighted by:

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.71% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.92%, each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements.

Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio and tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) were 9.84% and 8.22%, respectively.

Book value per share of $36.72 at December 31, 2021 , an increase of $1.22 , or 3%, during 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.19 , or 4%, during 2021 to $30.15 at December 31, 2021 .

The Company repurchased 111,429 shares of its outstanding common stock during the fourth quarter and 217,931 shares for the year ended 2021. In January 2022, the Company announced a new share repurchase program for 750,000 shares of Company common stock, or approximately 5% of outstanding stock at December 31, 2021. The new share repurchase program replaces the prior program, which expired upon the announcement of the new program.

ASSET QUALITY

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets of 0.13% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.04% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.10% of total loans.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company did not have any loans operating under a temporary deferment arrangement as permitted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly referred to as the CARES Act, and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company accounted for its ACL on loans in accordance with the current expected credit losses model, commonly referred to as "CECL." At December 31, 2021, the ACL on loans was $33.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, compared to $32.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and $37.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. In estimating the ACL on loans at December 31, 2021, the Company considered portfolio make-up and loan balances, current and forecasted macroeconomic and credit trends, as well as Company-specific factors. The decrease in the ACL on loans over this period reflects the general improvement across many of the macroeconomic factors observed, as well as accounts for the strong loan growth during 2021 of 7% (or 10% excluding SBA PPP loans). At December 31, 2021, the ACL on loans to total loans ratio of 0.97% accounts for the overall macroeconomic improvement and continued strong overall asset quality, as well as the continued dynamic environment and unique challenges that persist largely due to the pandemic.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 13%, over the third quarter of 2021. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.11, an increase of $0.14, or 14%, on a linked quarter-basis.

Earnings before income taxes, provision and SBA PPP income for the fourth quarter was $19.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 9%, over the third quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 6%, over the third quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter-basis, interest income increased $2.1 million, or 6%, and interest expense was stable, increasing only $21,000, or 1%.

The increase in interest income between periods was driven by: (1) an increase in SBA PPP income of $734,000 as average SBA PPP loan balances decreased 47% during the fourth quarter of 2021, (2) an increase in average investment balances of $107.2 million , or 8%, and (3) an increase in average loan balances of $69.3 million , or 2%. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.02%, an increase of 5 basis points over the third quarter of 2021. However, adjusting for SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity, the yield on average-interest earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.01%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower residential real estate loan yields of 6 basis points between periods.

as average SBA PPP loan balances decreased 47% during the fourth quarter of 2021, (2) an increase in average investment balances of , or 8%, and (3) an increase in average loan balances of , or 2%. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.02%, an increase of 5 basis points over the third quarter of 2021. However, adjusting for SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity, the yield on average-interest earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.01%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower residential real estate loan yields of 6 basis points between periods. The increase in interest expense between periods was driven by an increase in average deposits of $175.0 million , or 4%, to $4.4 billion , but was partially offset by a decrease in costs of funds of 1 basis point to 0.21%.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, an increase of 6 basis points over the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.79%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses. The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Increase / (Decrease) Provision for credit losses - loans

$ 1,220

$ 269

$ 951 Provision for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures

10

670

(660) Provision (credit) for credit losses

$ 1,230

$ 939

$ 291

On a linked quarter-basis, the increase in provision for credit losses on loans was primarily due to loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, of $162.2 million, or 5%, and was partially offset by continued improving current and forecasted market conditions.

The provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures reflects the change between periods on the Company's future expected credit losses on funding commitments, which includes the unfunded portion of its construction loans, credit lines, and committed loan pipeline. On a linked quarter-basis, the Company's ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures was stable, increasing $10,000 to $3.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.1 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 9%, over the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in debit card income of $701,000, which was primarily due to receipt of our annual incentive bonus of $741,000 and an increase in mortgage banking income of $171,000.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $27.0 million, an increase of $705,000, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by: (1) higher other expenses of $555,000 primarily due to a valuation adjustment on the Company's back-to-back loan swap program of $188,000, and an increase in marketing- and employee-related costs of $140,000 and $130,000, respectively, (2) higher furniture, equipment and data processing costs of $313,000, which includes timing of the annual core system upgrade in the fourth quarter and continued investments in information security infrastructure, (3) higher consulting and professional fees of $247,000, and (4) higher net occupancy costs of $150,000 due to the change in seasons and employees returning to the office in September 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense of $637,000 primarily driven by a decrease in bonus and incentive accruals between quarters, net of an increase in wages due to the off-cycle merit increase in early-October 2021 that provided employees with a wage increase of 3% or more and increased minimum wage by $2 to $17 per hour.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $1.8 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased of $0.11, or 9%, compared to the same period last year. The highlights include:

An increase in net interest income between periods of $1.3 million , or 4%, driven by higher average investment balances of 41%, and a decrease in cost of funds of 12 basis points, partially offset by lower SBA PPP loan income of $1.0 million .

, or 4%, driven by higher average investment balances of 41%, and a decrease in cost of funds of 12 basis points, partially offset by lower SBA PPP loan income of . A decrease in net interest margin between periods of 24 basis points to 2.82% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.79%, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

An increase in provision for credit losses between periods of $972,000 .

. A decrease in non-interest income between periods of $2.2 million , or 16%, driven by a shift in strategy to hold more residential mortgage loans in 2021, which resulted in a decrease in mortgage banking income of $3.5 million , partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $718,000 .

, or 16%, driven by a shift in strategy to hold more residential mortgage loans in 2021, which resulted in a decrease in mortgage banking income of , partially offset by an increase in debit card income of . An increase in non-interest expense between periods of $276,000 , or 1%. For the fourth quarter of 2021, our annualized ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.94%, compared to 2.13% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Q4 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation CAC is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.5 billion in assets and approximately 600 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past three years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by leading independent research firm, Greenwich Associates. In 2021, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for eleven years, and the bank was included in the 2021 list of Best Places to Work in Maine. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, action taken by government authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, service providers and on economies and markets more generally. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings before income taxes and provision and earnings before income taxes, provision and SBA PPP loan income; return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits; adjusted yield on interest-earning assets and adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent); and total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Year Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 1,523,485

$ 1,471,118

$ 1,132,812

$ 1,523,485

$ 1,132,812 Loans and loans held for sale

3,437,289

3,326,129

3,261,379

3,437,289

3,261,379 Allowance for credit losses on loans

33,256

32,272

37,865

33,256

37,865 Total assets

5,500,356

5,502,902

4,898,745

5,500,356

4,898,745 Deposits

4,608,889

4,605,180

4,005,244

4,608,889

4,005,244 Borrowings

255,939

255,883

246,770

255,939

246,770 Shareholders' equity

541,294

545,984

529,314

541,294

529,314 Operating Data



















Net interest income

$ 36,797

$ 34,746

$ 35,461

$ 137,436

$ 136,307 Provision (credit) for credit losses

1,230

939

258

(3,190)

12,418 Non-interest income

12,101

11,099

14,331

49,735

50,490 Non-interest expense

26,968

26,263

26,692

103,720

99,983 Income before income tax expense

20,700

18,643

22,842

86,641

74,396 Income tax expense

4,209

4,003

4,564

17,627

14,910 Net income

$ 16,491

$ 14,640

$ 18,278

$ 69,014

$ 59,486 Key Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.18 %

1.08 %

1.45 %

1.31 %

1.23 % Return on average equity

12.00 %

10.51 %

13.94%

12.72 %

11.81 % GAAP efficiency ratio

55.15 %

57.29 %

53.61 %

55.41 %

53.52 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.82 %

2.76 %

3.06 %

2.84 %

3.09 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.22 %

0.13 %

0.22 % Common equity ratio

9.84 %

9.92 %

10.81 %

9.84 %

10.81 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

8.92 %

9.13 %

9.13 %

8.92 %

9.13 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.71 %

15.06 %

15.40 %

14.71 %

15.40 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.11

$ 0.98

$ 1.22

$ 4.62

$ 3.96 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.11

$ 0.97

$ 1.22

$ 4.60

$ 3.95 Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.40

$ 0.36

$ 0.33

$ 1.48

$ 1.32 Book value per share

$ 36.72

$ 36.77

$ 35.50

$ 36.72

$ 35.50 Non-GAAP Measures(1)



















Return on average tangible equity

14.71 %

12.86 %

17.27 %

15.61 %

14.79 % Efficiency ratio

54.90 %

57.00 %

53.30 %

54.85 %

52.56 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2 .79 %

2.82 %

2.99 %

2.87 %

3.10 % Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses

$ 21,930

$ 19,582

$ 23,100

$ 83,451

$ 86,814 Earnings before income taxes, provision for credit losses and SBA PPP loan income

$ 19,246

$ 17,632

$ 19,413

$ 75,281

$ 79,064 Tangible common equity ratio

8.22 %

8.30 %

8.99 %

8.22 %

8.99 % Tangible book value per share

$ 30.15

$ 30.23

$ 28.96

$ 30.15

$ 28.96





(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 220,625

$ 379,656

$ 145,774 Investments:











Trading securities

4,428

4,335

4,161 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,508,981, $1,443,800 and $1,078,474, respectively)

1,507,486

1,455,210

1,115,813 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,380, $1,390, and $1,411, respectively)

1,291

1,293

1,297 Other investments

10,280

10,280

11,541 Total investments

1,523,485

1,471,118

1,132,812 Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $5,786, 10,789, and $40,499 respectively)

5,815

10,826

41,557 Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,495,460

1,419,677

1,369,470 Commercial(1)

363,695

352,533

381,494 SBA PPP

35,953

81,959

135,095 Residential real estate

1,306,447

1,222,084

1,054,798 Consumer and home equity

229,919

239,050

278,965 Total loans

3,431,474

3,315,303

3,219,822 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(33,256)

(32,272)

(37,865) Net loans

3,398,218

3,283,031

3,181,957 Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

96,885

97,049

97,540 Other assets

255,328

261,222

299,105 Total assets

$ 5,500,356

$ 5,502,902

$ 4,898,745 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 1,279,565

1,289,018

$ 792,550 Interest checking

1,351,736

1,266,242

1,288,575 Savings and money market

1,459,472

1,437,550

1,282,886 Certificates of deposit

309,648

323,395

357,666 Brokered deposits

208,468

288,975

283,567 Total deposits

4,608,889

4,605,180

4,005,244 Short-term borrowings

211,608

211,552

162,439 Long-term borrowings

—

—

25,000 Subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

59,331 Accrued interest and other liabilities

94,234

95,855

117,417 Total liabilities

4,959,062

4,956,918

4,369,431 Shareholders' equity

541,294

545,984

529,314 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,500,356

$ 5,502,902

$ 4,898,745





(1) Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,827

$ 31,185

$ 33,810

$ 125,437

$ 134,000 Taxable interest on investments

5,507

5,157

4,158

18,869

18,399 Nontaxable interest on investments

754

756

815

3,001

3,253 Dividend income

106

99

157

412

655 Other interest income

257

182

202

765

893 Total interest income

39,451

37,379

39,142

148,484

157,200 Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

1,963

1,973

2,591

7,920

15,544 Interest on borrowings

151

122

246

605

1,837 Interest on subordinated debentures

540

538

844

2,523

3,512 Total interest expense

2,654

2,633

3,681

11,048

20,893 Net interest income

36,797

34,746

35,461

137,436

136,307 Provision (credit) for credit losses(1)

1,230

939

258

(3,190)

12,418 Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

35,567

33,807

35,203

140,626

123,889 Non-Interest Income



















Mortgage banking income, net

2,084

1,913

5,598

13,704

18,487 Debit card income

3,979

3,278

3,261

13,105

10,420 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,826

1,744

1,742

6,626

6,697 Income from fiduciary services

1,656

1,627

1,506

6,516

6,115 Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,028

993

798

3,913

2,832 Bank-owned life insurance

590

589

615

2,364

2,533 Customer loan swap fees

—

—

—

—

222 Other income

938

955

811

3,507

3,184 Total non-interest income

12,101

11,099

14,331

49,735

50,490 Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

15,265

15,902

16,245

61,007

57,938 Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,293

2,980

3,180

12,247

11,756 Net occupancy costs

1,963

1,813

1,800

7,532

7,585 Debit card expense

1,147

1,106

969

4,313

3,753 Consulting and professional fees

1,039

792

956

3,691

3,833 Regulatory assessments

562

522

479

2,074

1,450 Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

164

163

171

655

682 Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net

55

60

112

(101)

382 Other expenses

3,480

2,925

2,780

12,302

12,604 Total non-interest expense

26,968

26,263

26,692

103,720

99,983 Income before income tax expense

20,700

18,643

22,842

86,641

74,396 Income Tax Expense

4,209

4,003

4,564

17,627

14,910 Net Income

$ 16,491

$ 14,640

$ 18,278

$ 69,014

$ 59,486 Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.11

$ 0.98

$ 1.22

$ 4.62

$ 3.96 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.11

$ 0.97

$ 1.22

$ 4.60

$ 3.95

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and

other interest-earning assets

$ 322,779

$ 304,594

$ 267,083

0.15 %

0.12 %

0.09 % Investments - taxable

1,392,645

1,284,851

945,866

1.65 %

1.66 %

1.88 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

113,429

114,033

121,354

3.36 %

3.36 %

3.40 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,450,454

1,410,201

1,348,269

3.61 %

3.59 %

3.65 % Commercial(1)

331,405

339,638

331,707

3.50 %

3.49 %

3.89 % SBA PPP

55,982

105,742

186,416

18.76 %

7.22 %

7.74 % Municipal(1)

14,966

17,021

20,645

3.56 %

3.41 %

3.46 % HPFC

6,997

8,981

13,947

7.50 %

7.45 %

6.98 % Residential real estate

1,273,342

1,174,559

1,093,367

3.47 %

3.53 %

3.96 % Consumer and home equity

235,232

242,921

287,665

4.24 %

4.27 %

4.25 % Total loans

3,368,378

3,299,063

3,282,016

3.85 %

3.73 %

4.07 % Total interest-earning assets

5,197,231

5,002,541

4,616,319

3.02 %

2.97 %

3.38 % Other assets

361,169

384,766

405,976











Total assets

$ 5,558,400

$ 5,387,307

$ 5,022,295





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 1,286,858

$ 1,251,492

$ 800,391

— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,343,206

1,246,634

1,371,910

0.20 %

0.20 %

0.23 % Savings

726,085

688,331

589,856

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 % Money market

726,890

709,705

700,949

0.29 %

0.29 %

0.33 % Certificates of deposit

315,908

327,802

373,364

0.47 %

0.49 %

0.89 % Total deposits

4,398,947

4,223,964

3,836,470

0.15 %

0.15 %

0.23 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

271,474

289,374

286,038

0.46 %

0.45 %

0.46 % Customer repurchase agreements

208,055

182,114

183,337

0.29 %

0.26 %

0.40 % Subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

59,327

4.84 %

4.81 %

5.66 % Other borrowings

1

—

25,000

0.40 %

— %

1.00 % Total borrowings

523,861

515,819

553,702

0.76 %

0.76 %

1.02 % Total funding liabilities

4,922,808

4,739,783

4,390,172

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.33 % Other liabilities

90,245

94,803

110,452











Shareholders' equity

545,347

552,721

521,671











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,558,400

$ 5,387,307

$ 5,022,295











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.81 %

2.75 %

3.05 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.82 %

2.76 %

3.06 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.79 %

2.82 %

2.99 %





(1) Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 268,879

$ 179,718

0.12 %

0.19 % Investments - taxable

1,189,895

874,823

1.66 %

2.24 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

115,169

121,302

3.30 %

3.39 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,412,884

1,310,160

3.64 %

3.92 % Commercial(1)

330,919

381,087

3.67 %

3.97 % SBA PPP

118,414

146,918

6.90 %

5.28 % Municipal(1)

20,529

19,073

3.37 %

3.56 % HPFC

9,808

17,000

8.15 %

8.23 % Residential real estate

1,156,698

1,085,064

3.61 %

4.05 % Consumer and home equity

250,061

312,076

4.21 %

4.48 % Total loans

3,299,313

3,271,378

3.81 %

4.11 % Total interest-earning assets

4,873,256

4,447,221

3.07 %

3.56 % Other assets

382,290

398,224







Total assets

$ 5,255,546

$ 4,845,445

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 1,083,357

$ 684,539

— %

— % Interest checking

1,297,695

1,289,501

0.19 %

0.35 % Savings

675,533

536,014

0.04 %

0.06 % Money market

706,474

701,640

0.29 %

0.50 % Certificates of deposit

333,352

454,750

0.53 %

1.27 % Total deposits

4,096,411

3,666,444

0.16 %

0.38 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

282,399

242,951

0.45 %

0.60 % Customer repurchase agreements

185,246

205,890

0.31 %

0.64 % Subordinated debentures

48,605

59,228

5.19 %

5.93 % Other borrowings

3,562

58,601

0.99 %

0.89 % Total borrowings

519,812

566,670

0.85 %

1.20 % Total funding liabilities

4,616,223

4,233,114

0.24 %

0.49 % Other liabilities

96,598

108,707







Shareholders' equity

542,725

503,624







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,255,546

$ 4,845,445







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.83 %

3.07 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.84 %

3.09 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.87 %

3.10 %





(1) Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

At or For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

At or For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2020(1) Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,107

$ 2,576

$ 2,725

$ 3,637

$ 3,477 Commercial real estate

184

207

222

309

512 Commercial(2)

829

860

1,511

1,737

1,607 Consumer and home equity

1,207

1,429

1,424

1,897

2,000 Total non-accrual loans

4,327

5,072

5,882

7,580

7,596 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,392

2,564

2,519

2,579

2,818 Total non-performing loans

6,719

7,636

8,401

10,159

10,414 Other real estate owned

165

165

165

204

236 Total non-performing assets

$ 6,884

$ 7,801

$ 8,566

$ 10,363

$ 10,650 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 400

$ 1,195

$ 303

$ 772

$ 2,297 Commercial real estate

47

—

99

177

50 Commercial(2)

552

557

183

425

430 Consumer and home equity

509

386

214

264

440 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 1,508

$ 2,138

$ 799

$ 1,638

$ 3,217 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 37,865

$ 37,865

$ 37,865

$ 37,865

$ 25,171 Impact of CECL adoption

—

—

—

—

233 (Credit) provision for loan losses

(3,817)

(5,037)

(5,306)

(1,854)

13,215 Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

92

92

88

53

121 Commercial real estate

—

—

—

—

103 Commercial(2)

799

503

406

147

1,130 Consumer and home equity

273

233

213

87

484 Total charge-offs

1,164

828

707

287

1,838 Total recoveries

(372)

(272)

(208)

(51)

(1,084) Net charge-offs

792

556

499

236

754 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 33,256

$ 32,272

$ 32,060

$ 35,775

$ 37,865 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 33,256

$ 32,272

$ 32,060

$ 35,775

$ 37,865 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(3)

3,195

3,185

2,515

2,466

2,568 ACL, end of period

$ 36,451

$ 35,457

$ 34,575

$ 38,241

$ 40,433 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.20 %

0.23 %

0.26 %

0.31 %

0.32 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.22 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.97 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.11 %

1.18 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)



















Quarter-to-date

0.03 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

(0.02) % Year-to-date

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.02 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

494.95 %

422.63 %

381.62 %

352.15 %

363.60 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.02 %

0.05 %

0.10 %





(1) Period ended December 31, 2020, includes a $3.3 million increase upon adoption of CECL. (2) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio. (3) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Net income, as presented

$ 16,491

$ 14,640

$ 18,278

$ 69,014

$ 59,486 Add: amortization of core

deposit intangible assets, net of tax(1)

130

129

135

517

539 Net income, adjusted for amortization of core

deposit intangible assets

$ 16,621

$ 14,769

$ 18,413

$ 69,531

$ 60,025 Average equity, as presented

$ 545,347

$ 552,721

$ 521,671

$ 542,725

$ 503,624 Less: average goodwill and core deposit

intangible assets

(96,965)

(97,128)

(97,622)

(97,211)

(97,880) Average tangible equity

$ 448,382

$ 455,593

$ 424,049

$ 445,514

$ 405,744 Return on average equity

12.00 %

10.51 %

13.94 %

12.72 %

11.81 % Return on average tangible equity

14.71 %

12.86 %

17.27 %

15.61 %

14.79 % (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Efficiency Ratio:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 26,968

$ 26,263

$ 26,692

$ 103,720

$ 99,983 Less: legal settlement

—

—

—

—

(1,200) Less prepayment fees on borrowings

—

—

—

(514)

— Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 26,968

$ 26,263

$ 26,692

$ 103,206

$ 98,783 Net interest income, as presented

$ 36,797

$ 34,746

$ 35,461

$ 137,436

$ 136,307 Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

224

228

290

988

1,155 Non-interest income, as presented

12,101

11,099

14,331

49,735

50,490 Adjusted net interest income plus non-

interest income

$ 49,122

$ 46,073

$ 50,082

$ 188,159

$ 187,952 GAAP efficiency ratio

55.15 %

57.29 %

53.61 %

55.41 %

53.52 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

54.90 %

57.00 %

53.30 %

54.85 %

52.56 % (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Earnings before Income Taxes and Provision, and Earnings before Income Taxes, Provision and SBA PPP Loan Income:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net income, as presented

$ 16,491

$ 14,640

$ 18,278

$ 69,014

$ 59,486 Add: provision (credit) for credit losses

1,230

939

258

(3,190)

12,418 Add: income tax expense

4,209

4,003

4,564

17,627

14,910 Earnings before income taxes and provision

for credit losses

$ 21,930

$ 19,582

$ 23,100

$ 83,451

$ 86,814 Less: SBA PPP loan income

(2,684)

(1,950)

(3,687)

(8,170)

(7,750) Earnings before income taxes, provision for

credit losses and SBA PPP loan income

$ 19,246

$ 17,632

$ 19,413

$ 75,281

$ 79,064

Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented

3.02 %

2.97 %

3.38 %

3.07 %

3.56 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on yield on

interest-earning assets

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.13 %

0.09 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on yield on

interest-earning assets

(0.17) %

(0.09) %

(0.19) %

(0.10) %

(0.06) % Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets

3.01 %

3.04 %

3.34 %

3.10 %

3.59 %

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net interest margin (fully-taxable

equivalent), as presented

2.82 %

2.76 %

3.06 %

2.84 %

3.09 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on net

interest margin (fully-taxable

equivalent)

0.15 %

0.15 %

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.08 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net

interest margin (fully-taxable

equivalent)

(0.18) %

(0.09) %

(0.20) %

(0.10) %

(0.07) % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.79 %

2.82 %

2.99 %

2.87 %

3.10 %

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 541,294

$ 545,984

$ 529,314 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(96,885)

(97,049)

(97,540) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 444,409

$ 448,935

$ 431,774 Shares outstanding at period end

14,739,956

14,849,327

14,909,097 Book value per share

$ 36.72

$ 36.77

$ 35.50 Tangible book value per share

$ 30.15

$ 30.23

$ 28.96 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,500,356

$ 5,502,902

$ 4,898,745 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(96,885)

(97,049)

(97,540) Tangible assets

$ 5,403,471

$ 5,405,853

$ 4,801,205 Common equity ratio

9.84 %

9.92 %

10.81 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.22 %

8.30 %

8.99 %



Core Deposits: (In thousands)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Total deposits

$ 4,608,889

$ 4,605,180

$ 4,005,244 Less: certificates of deposit

(309,648)

(323,395)

(357,666) Less: brokered deposits

(208,468)

(288,975)

(283,567) Core deposits

$ 4,090,773

$ 3,992,810

$ 3,364,011



Average Core Deposits:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Total average deposits

$ 4,398,947

$ 4,223,964

$ 3,836,470

$ 4,096,411

$ 3,666,444 Less: average certificates of deposit

(315,908)

(327,802)

(373,364)

(333,352)

(454,750) Average core deposits

$ 4,083,039

$ 3,896,162

$ 3,463,106

$ 3,763,059

$ 3,211,694



Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans: (In thousands)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Total loans, as presented

$ 3,431,474

$ 3,315,303

$ 3,219,822 Less: SBA PPP loans

(35,953)

(81,959)

(135,095) Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans

$ 3,395,521

$ 3,233,344

$ 3,084,727

