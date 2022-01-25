Planet Based Foods Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. PBF AZ ("PBFG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's subordinate voting shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and trade under the symbol FSE: AZ0. The Company's subordinate voting shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing is a strategic move for the Company as it is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

Braelyn Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of the Company, commented, "Since initially listing in Canada in early January, we are fortunate to say that we have received a number of enquiries from investors around the world. The team at Planet Based Foods have been working hard and moving as quickly as possible to make our shares available to investors outside of Canada, and listing on the Frankfurt Exchange is a key milestone in that process."

The Company believes that the FSE listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors in Europe.

The FSE is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities, and the largest stock exchange in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

