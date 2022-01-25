TaxConnex™ has Record Breaking Year in 2021 and is Set for Continued Growth in 2022

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxConnex™, a technology-enabled sales tax outsourcing service provider, announced today that their annual organic revenue grew 19% in 2021, proving that as sales tax becomes more complicated, businesses are continuing to look for a trusted provider to manage the burden for them. TaxConnex also revealed that last year they onboarded more new clients than ever before and will have remitted over $1.5B in sales tax for their clients from 2021 returns.
Founded in 2006, TaxConnex was able to expand their business offerings and solutions in 2018 with the introduction of economic nexus through the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision. As businesses still scramble to keep up with the frequent changes associated with sales tax brought over three years later, the continued growth of TaxConnex proves that their hands on, service first approach to managing sales tax is valued higher than the quick fix offered by many other providers.
"I'm proud of our continued growth and ability to provide our clients with extraordinary service," explained Robert Dumas, founder and Managing Partner at TaxConnex. "We are excited about what 2022 will bring as we continue to expand our client base and service offerings to best meet the needs of businesses struggling with managing sales tax on their own."
To learn more about TaxConnex's sales tax consulting compliance service offerings and world class customer service visit www.TaxConnex.com or call 877.893.5304
TaxConnex™ is a technology enabled sales and use tax service provider focused on delivering an outsourced sales tax department to businesses and corporations that have a multi-state sales tax responsibility and lack the sales tax knowledge and capability to manage it on their own. TaxConnex helps eliminate the sales tax burden – no matter how many states you're in or how often regulations change. Learn more at: www.taxconnex.com
