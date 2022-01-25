WebSafety, Inc. and Lithified Technologies Texas Sign Letter of Intent

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. ( www.websafety.com ) WBSI today announced that it signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Lithified Technologies Texas ("LTTX").

LTTX owns the exclusive, perpetual license in Texas to market LithTec™, a proprietary high performance road base treatment product. There are more than 680,000 miles of roads in Texas, more than twice the number of miles than the next closest state in the United States. LTTX has plans to expand to at least five other states in the near future.

According to Rowland Day, CEO of WebSafety, "We are excited to announce this proposed combination of our companies. LTTX has begun their operations in Texas with a game-changing product that builds stronger, better roads for less cost. Additionally, the materials and process are ecologically superior to traditional methods."

The LTTX management team stated, "We have a tremendous opportunity to roll out our technology beyond Texas and capture a large share of the infrastructure funds that every state in the U.S. will receive. We have the right product to rebuild the roads of America and are ready to take the step to become a public company."

Mr. Day and Roy Mullin, CEO of LTTX, will release additional information during the coming weeks as they complete the combination of their companies.

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

About Lithified Technologies Texas

Lithified Technologies Texas acquired the exclusive, perpetual license to distribute LithTec™ in Texas in 2021. The company chose Texas as its starting point because of the significant number of paved miles of road in the state. Roads typically fail when the base layer erodes due to heavy truck traffic, water intrusion, and freeze thaw cycles. The LithTec™ proprietary product solves all three challenges at a reduced cost. Traditional road base "stabilizers" fail when attempting to glue the road base materials together. LithTec™ transforms the base into stone and binds the materials at the molecular level, creating a high performing structural member of the road design with more flexibility and ductility than asphalt. The improved performance of LithTec™ has been documented by independent third parties including Los Alamos National Laboratory, State Departments of Transportation, and independent engineers.

