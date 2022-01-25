Meningitis Imaging Market to Reach $243.72 thousand, Globally, by 2030 at 4.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Meningitis Imaging Market by Product Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Disease Type (Bacterial Meningitis, Viral Meningitis, Fungal Meningitis and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinic, and Diagnostic Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030". According to the report, the global meningitis imaging industry generated $164.7 thousand in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $243.72 thousand by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.
Prime determinants of growth
Escalating demand for healthcare services from an aging population, rise in prevalence of meningitis disease, utilization of artificial intelligence and augmented reality, and technological advancements in meningitis imaging systems drive the growth of the global meningitis imaging market. However, high cost of installation and maintenance and high cost of installation and maintenance hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global meningitis imaging market.
- Computer tomography and magnetic resonance imaging are the most effective tools being used to identify the infection and to monitor the efficacy of the treatment for meningitis with covid-19.
- Implementing appropriate preventative safety measures, optimizing chest CT protocols, and developing a consistent reporting system based on pulmonary findings in this condition have improved the clinical value of CT. Thus, rise in number of Covid-19 cases has given way to the usage of computed tomography scan, which in turn, drives the meningitis imaging market growth.
The viral meningitis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on disease type, the viral meningitis segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global meningitis imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the bacterial meningitis segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in various types of meningitis disease and rise in demand for early detection.
The hospitals & clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global meningitis imaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand to determine efficacy of treatment.
North America to maintain its dominance by 2030
Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than half of the global meningitis imaging market. This is attributed to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in new advancements in computer tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and positron emission tomography imaging system, growing R & D activities for new product launch, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector.
Leading Market Players
- Accuray Incorporated
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Fujifim Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Neusoft Medical Systems
- Positron Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens AG
