Ambow and North China University of Technology Launch Microelectronics Talent Cultivation Center

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") AMBO, a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced the official opening of its Microelectronics Talent Cultivation Center (the "Center"). Founded in cooperation with the North China University of Technology ("NCUT"), the Center promotes Ambow's long-standing strategy of integrating domestic and international industry requirements into China's broader education system to improve industry-academy cooperation and coordinated talent development.

Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and CEO, commented, "The Microelectronics Talent Cultivation Center is a bold step forward in Ambow's efforts to forge a new enterprise-university cooperation model. We believe our deepening collaboration with NCUT will inspire engagement and innovation among business and academic leaders, advancing the industry as a whole. As we build effective connections between universities and enterprises and train high-quality talents with advanced skills and practical experience, we will facilitate technology transformation for our society."

Ambow and NCUT initially joined forces in October 2021 to cultivate a new Integrated Circuit ("IC") Talent Ecosystem, establishing a strong foundation for further collaboration. To expand on the partnership's success and explore a new path for the future development of the microelectronics industry, Ambow worked with NCUT's highly-sophisticated Technology and Innovation Research Institute to jointly create the Center. By providing top talent with core microelectronics training, the Center aims to develop a sustainable talent pipeline and technology support for the growing microelectronics sector, while also relieving the domestic shortage of application-focused talent and senior R&D professionals in the IC industry.

