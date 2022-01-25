Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results as part of Investor Day on February 17

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK, (the "Company"), will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Financial results will be discussed as part of the Company's comprehensive Investor Day where an update on Vision 2025 will be provided. The investor meeting will be webcast and begins at 9 a.m. ET.
A video webcast link to the event will be provided in the earnings press release and will be available in the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. The video webcast will be archived and available for replay.
The Company has also set Tuesday, April 26, 2022 as the tentative date for the release of first quarter 2022 financial results.
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.
SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.