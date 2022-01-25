Digitizing the Site Network for Traditional, Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The majority of clinical trials will use some elements of site-based studies while also incorporating elements from hybrid and decentralized clinical trials. Traditional (site-based), hybrid, and decentralized approaches to research all require integrated remote access to a network of study sites on a centralized platform.

Register for this webinar to hear how sites have responded to the move toward hybrid studies and how ready they are for technological changes. You'll also learn what technologies they are implementing, how the regulatory landscape has evolved, and what sponsors can do to help their sites succeed.

This webinar will show real-world case studies from Pfizer and other leading sponsors who connect to their study sites remotely on site workflow platforms. Learn how these sponsors embrace remote start-up, monitoring, site management, source data review and source data verification.

Join experts from Florence: Catherine Gregor, Chief Clinical Trial Officer; Ryan Jones, Chief Executive Officer; and Blake Adams, SVP of Marketing (Moderator); and Nimita Limaye, Research VP, IDC Health Insights, for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1pm EST.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digitizing the Site Network for Traditional, Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical Trials.

