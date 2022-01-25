Osmolality as a Tool for UF/DF Monitoring Before Cation Exchange Chromatography Capture of Monoclonal Antibodies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the years, alternatives to Protein A chromatography capture column in the monoclonal antibody platform process have been explored with varying degrees of success. Among those alternatives, cation exchange chromatography (CEX) has been widely reported as an alternative to protein A as a capture column.

Conventional CEX resins; however, have low selectivity for antibodies in clarified cell culture media under typical media conductivities. Therefore, achieving reasonable binding to the CEX capture column requires either dilution of the feed, a concentration/diafiltration step or pH adjustment prior to loading. Careful control of feed concentration, buffer composition and pH prior to CEX capture can help optimize performance of the resins under these conditions.

In this webinar, Advanced Instruments in partnership with Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing will discuss the evaluation of the impact of monitoring osmolality during an ultrafiltration/diafiltration (UF/DF) step prior to CEX capture of monoclonal antibodies from mammalian cell cultures. This was compared with conductivity monitoring to build a model based on osmolality measurements.

Join Thiago Millen, Lead Scientist, Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing (JIB), for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Osmolality as a Tool for UF/DF Monitoring Before Cation Exchange Chromatography Capture of Monoclonal Antibodies.

