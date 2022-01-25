Osmolality as a Tool for UF/DF Monitoring Before Cation Exchange Chromatography Capture of Monoclonal Antibodies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the years, alternatives to Protein A chromatography capture column in the monoclonal antibody platform process have been explored with varying degrees of success. Among those alternatives, cation exchange chromatography (CEX) has been widely reported as an alternative to protein A as a capture column.
Conventional CEX resins; however, have low selectivity for antibodies in clarified cell culture media under typical media conductivities. Therefore, achieving reasonable binding to the CEX capture column requires either dilution of the feed, a concentration/diafiltration step or pH adjustment prior to loading. Careful control of feed concentration, buffer composition and pH prior to CEX capture can help optimize performance of the resins under these conditions.
In this webinar, Advanced Instruments in partnership with Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing will discuss the evaluation of the impact of monitoring osmolality during an ultrafiltration/diafiltration (UF/DF) step prior to CEX capture of monoclonal antibodies from mammalian cell cultures. This was compared with conductivity monitoring to build a model based on osmolality measurements.
Join Thiago Millen, Lead Scientist, Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing (JIB), for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Osmolality as a Tool for UF/DF Monitoring Before Cation Exchange Chromatography Capture of Monoclonal Antibodies.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.