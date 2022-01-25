Paradis Sport Launches First Performance Underwear Brand for Female Athletes

LAKEVILLE, Conn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradis Sport launched a new e-retail brand with its first product: a performance seamless bikini that is designed by women for women who love to be active. This initial offering is breathable, quick-drying, and moisture-wicking. It features super-soft microfiber fabric with 4-way stretch and recovery, making it ideal for skiing, hiking, biking, golf, tennis, or any active use. Paradis Sport has three more products in development: a natural fiber bikini, a natural fiber thong, and a seamless thong. Olympian and US cross-country skier Rosie Brennan has just joined the Paradis Pros, along with two other skiers, a pro footballer and a track and field star. These women are part of a larger team of athletes who contribute feedback during the product design and development process. Through its commitment to manufacturing in the US using high-quality materials, this Lakeville, CT-based start-up keeps its environmental impact small and delivers products that last.

Until now, women's active underwear has been overlooked, leaving everyone from elite athletes to weekend warriors distracted by underwear that rides up, has annoying tags, or doesn't stretch and recover. Women need underwear that stays in place and can stand the test of a marathon, a day on the ski slopes, or an overnight camping trip - underwear that dries quickly, moves with them, and does not cause chafing. Until now, few manufacturers have cared about these problems. Paradis Sport is committed to solving them.

So, what makes Paradis Sport underwear so special? First, by making only underwear, the company is laser-focused on doing it well. Athletes across a range of sports are highly involved in the design and development process, fit-testing and providing input as prototypes are refined. The result is a performance product unlike any the industry has seen before. Founder and CEO Sarah Weihman says, "Underwear is the foundation of what we wear for peak performance. I know that poorly designed undies can be distracting when you are at a moment in competition when you have to be focused." Weihman, a former Division-1 field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse player, was unhappy with the products available in 2019 and partnered with Louise Gagnon of GarmentTEK, a talented designer with decades of industry experience. Together they have surveyed women ages 12-70 across more than 15 sports to provide data for design.

Good environmental stewardship is also a cornerstone at Paradis Sport. By manufacturing all of its products in the US, the company reduces its carbon footprint significantly. Seamless construction minimizes waste, and all packaging is recycled and appropriately sized. While some underwear falls apart quickly, the seamless bikini is designed to withstand hundreds of washing cycles. It retails at $32, making it a worthwhile investment. The design team is constantly researching emerging sustainable technologies and materials and is pursuing several recent developments on these fronts. Paradis Sport has partnered with the non-profit One Percent for the Planet and committed 1% of sales revenues to CREA Mont-Blanc, a scientific NGO based in Chamonix, France, whose mission is to study the impact of climate change on biodiversity and to share their knowledge with decision-makers and citizens.

