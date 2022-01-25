Successful Frozen Food Maker Rojo's Famous Raising Capital via Equity Crowdfunding

NORMANDY PARK, Wash., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With four kinds of breakfast available in ten states, consumers are swarming grocers like Kroger, HEB and Wegman's craving more Rojo's Famous pancake sandwiches. According to director of sales John Marbett, keeping up with demand is the company's biggest problem.
To get ahead of the curve, they moved into a much larger production facility just last month. This expansion was completed just in time to ramp up production and fulfill orders to 1,250 Walmart locations on top of existing consumer demand.
What's all the fuss about? Rojo's Famous has developed a frozen breakfast pancake cooked through the company's proprietary oil-free process. After cooking, the breakfast pancake is wrapped around the filling, which includes natural ingredients, cage-free eggs, and non-GMO components. Consumers can heat and serve the item for a quick, hand-held, on-the-go breakfast. Finally, all Rojo's Famous pancake sandwiches are wrapped in recyclable and compostable packaging.
Everybody knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This axiom has driven consumer behavior for over a century as people seek out new dietary choices that are tasty and healthy. Two themes are driving the new consumer trends around breakfast: convenience and wellness. Increasingly, consumers are seeking out options that promote some form of wellness, whether through high-quality traditional ingredients or plant-based options. At the same time, consumers are also seeking out portable, on-the-go products that can satisfy their appetites and accommodate their busy schedules.
Rojo's Famous product line checks every box which is certainly the source of their ever-increasing popularity.
Investors are invited to inspect this investment opportunity.
The Rojo's Famous equity crowdfunding campaign - https://bit.ly/3tRL9x3
The Rojo's Famous corporate website - https://www.rojosfamous.com/
About Rojo's Famous
Founded in 2017, Rojo's Famous is a Seattle-area consumer packaged goods company that has developed a breakfast pancake sandwich. These hand-held breakfast sandwiches are filled with eggs, breakfast meats like sausage, cheese, fruit, and plant-based meats. The company aims to deliver a convenient, tasty, natural ingredient pancake breakfast sandwich to consumers that is innovative and not a retread of traditional breakfast options.
Contact:
Howard Sherman
833-276-9377
328362@email4pr.com
SOURCE Rojo's Famous Inc.
