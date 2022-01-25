The Dominguez Firm Congratulates Our Spring 2022 Scholarship Winners

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm is thrilled to announce that Dae'Nisha Lyles and Bryant Then are our Spring 2022 Scholarship winners. Dae'Nisha, our Legal Scholarship winner is currently attending Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. Bryant, who we chose as our Collegiate Scholarship recipient is an undergrad student at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ. We congratulate and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

J.J. Dominguez started The Dominguez Firm's scholarship program to help outstanding students seeking a higher education. He knew firsthand the considerable investment college and even more so law school entail. Accordingly, he wanted to help these students fulfill their potential.

What started as two yearly scholarships quickly blossomed into something more. We were honored and pleased to receive such an overwhelming response right from the start. This encouraged us to double our scholarships to four a year. Now, The Dominguez Firm offers its Legal and Collegiate Scholarships in the spring and fall.

Dae'Nisha Lyles' determination to help find solutions to the devastating effects of systematic racism led her to pursue a career in law. Her insightful essay questioning the status quo and the urgent need for criminal justice reform caught our attention. "I am sincerely honored to be selected as the recipient of the Dominguez Firm Legal scholarship. As a first-generation student, who is also working full time to attend law school, this scholarship will help alleviate financial pressure and allow me to focus more on school." All of us at The Dominguez Firm are confident Dae'Nisha will help create positive change.

Bryant Then's perseverance and innovative thinking in the face of difficulties beyond his control are admirable. That's why we knew we wanted to lend him a hand on his path forward. As he stated, "I am so excited and very grateful to be the recipient of The Dominguez Firm Collegiate Scholarship. I accept this award with extreme honor. It's such a great thing to have support behind me as I put myself out there into the world." We know Bryant will continue to do well for himself and others in the future.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $750 million* for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818. Available 24/7.

