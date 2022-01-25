ACCP Position Statements: "Regulation of Dietary Supplements and Nutraceutical Products in the United States: An Argument for Greater Oversight and Uniform Standards" & "Front-Line Healthcare Professionals Lack Critical Knowledge in Dietary Supplement and Nutraceutical Products: A Call to Action for Comprehensive Educational Opportunities"

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Position Papers from the American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) have been published on the topic of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. These products are used widely by the US population; the quality of their composition is not mandated to meet strict standards and the consequences of their use are not well-understood by healthcare professionals or the patient using them.
"Regulation of Dietary Supplements and Nutraceutical Products in the United States: An Argument for Greater Oversight and Uniform Standards" is a call to action on improving the regulatory framework of dietary supplements and nutraceutical products to ensure healthcare professionals, consumers and patients have access to safe and adequately labeled products. The ACCP believes that strengthening the current regulations by implementing and enforcing more stringent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), labeling, promotional standards and activities, and establishing scientific monographs for existing products will improve public health and reduce the burden of preventable illnesses due to drug interactions, adulterants, and contaminations.
"Front-Line Healthcare Professionals Lack Critical Knowledge in Dietary Supplement and Nutraceutical Products: A Call to Action for Comprehensive Educational Opportunities" is a call to action on improving front-line health care professional (HCP) knowledge on complementary and integrative medicine, supplements and herbal products purported to improve health. This need can be accomplished through inclusion of additional formal academic-based curricula or as professional continuing medical or pharmacy education (CME and CPE) and development options. Because of the substantial and highly varied use of these products, the ACCP believes that the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE and other relevant education accreditation bodies) must make this education a basic expectation for PharmD, RN, MD, DO and other front-line healthcare professionals.
The statements were published concurrently in order to bring awareness to the need for improving the quality of these products and to ensure that professional support can be offered to patients who have an interest in understanding the benefits and risks of using these products.
About ACCP
ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.
