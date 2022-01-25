American Battery Solutions introduces industry-leading Alliance™ I48-3.0 Lithium-Ion battery at the 2022 PGA Show

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions (ABS), a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of advanced battery systems, announced the launch of its Alliance™ I48-3.0 Lithium-Ion battery during the 2022 PGA Show (www.pgashow.com) this week. The I48-3.0 offers industry-leading power, enhanced range, durability, and zero maintenance for golf cars and other electric vehicles in an industry standard GC2 size. Additionally, the I48-3.0 offers up to 75 percent greater discharge capabilities than any other standard-sized Lithium-Ion battery, enabling it to endure the power of the most abusive aftermarket motor controllers offered on the market.
"We are proud to apply our decades of expertise and advanced Lithium-Ion battery technology to the golf market, and showcase the clear benefits that our I48-3.0 battery offers to golf car owners looking for a dependable power source on and off the golf course," said Brad Bisaillon, ABS' Director of North American Sales. "It brings the most energy; 3.1 kilowatt hours in a single GC2-sized battery; double that of any competitor. Additionally, a key competitive advantage is that this battery can stand up to the rigors of high power aftermarket controllers that many users install in their golf cars, with 350 Amp pulse and 120 Amp continuous discharge capabilities. It is the most robust, rugged and the safest Lithium-Ion battery on the market."
Manufactured in the USA, the I48-3.0, like all ABS batteries, offers automotive-grade systems design, engineering and validation, with AECQ-qualified components. ABS' wide range of lithium-ion solutions offer zero maintenance and long life both as aftermarket retrofits as well as designed-in OEM solutions.
Learn more about the Alliance I48-3.0 and the full line of ABS technologies by visiting our website at americanbatterysolutions.com.
About American Battery Solutions
ABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry with decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Those experts are now applying this experience to serve emerging and growing markets, concentrating on module production, pack assembly and customer integration.
ABS operates a 120,000 sq. ft. technical center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 sq. ft purpose-built state of the art battery manufacturing facility in Ohio. It employs more than 175 people in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and California.
SOURCE American Battery Solutions, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
