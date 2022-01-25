CARFAX LAUNCHES LIFETIME DEALER PROGRAM

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car owners can now look for the CARFAX Lifetime Dealer badge to know which dealerships provide full access to CARFAX products whether they're buying, servicing, or trading-in their used car. A CARFAX Lifetime Dealer partners with CARFAX at every step of car ownership. This elite group of dealers offers their customers CARFAX Vehicle History Reports, showcases their vehicles for sale on Used Car Listings, and uses CARFAX for Life to help customers track maintenance needs with Car Care.
"We can build long-term relationships by keeping our name in front of our customers at all three levels with CARFAX products," said Tracy Affrunti, Sales Manager at Walker Ford in Clearwater, Florida. "Being a CARFAX Lifetime Dealer allows us to plaster our name all over CARFAX Reports and keeps us in front of our customers via alerts for maintenance. It brings our customers back to the dealership. CARFAX is a trusted brand, so the opportunity to partner with CARFAX is a huge value for us."
"CARFAX Lifetime Dealers stand out in today's competitive and crowded marketplace," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "Consumers can shop, service and sell with more confidence with CARFAX Lifetime Dealers. It's fueled by our trusted brand and data. These are dealers who partner with CARFAX to provide reliable information at every turn in a car's life. They can be confident they're paying the right price with CARFAX History-Based Value. Then, count on Car Care alerts to keep their vehicle well-maintained and boost its value when it's time to get their next car."
CARFAX Lifetime Dealers are being recognized starting today, Jan. 25. These dealers will receive premium branding and recognition across CARFAX – including the Vehicle History Report, Used Car Listings, Business Directory, and Car Care.
Editor's note: Interviews with a used car expert from CARFAX are available at any time. Please contact PublicRelations@carfax.com.
About CARFAX
CARFAX, part of IHS Markit INFO, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.
SOURCE CARFAX
