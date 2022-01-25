THE PENNSYLVANIA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION WELCOMES REAL TIME MEDICAL SYSTEMS AS THEIR NEWEST BUSINESS PARTNER

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading and KLAS Rated interventional analytics solution, joins the Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) as its newest Business Partner. Through Real Time's post-acute analytics platform, facilities can access live clinical analysis pulled directly from the electronic health record (EHR) to improve care outcomes, while reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, managing PDPM reimbursements, establishing infection prevention surveillance, and increasing referrals from acute care providers.
"In one of the most regulated industries in the nation, paperwork must too often become a priority over patients," said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. "Real Time is an innovative solution to this challenge that can ease administrative burdens and further support resident care with quick access to organized data. We are excited to bring this new partnership to our members and deliver a tool that will help in their success."
Unlike MDS scrubbers that analyze old data, Real Time's cloud-based solution generates a live-sync with key data points found in the EHR, including keywords found in nursing notes, to deliver actionable analyses enabling early clinical interventions. Compatible with every major post-acute EHR, Real Time provides a time-saving solution that identifies high-risk patients and prioritizes them based on acuity, equipping clinicians with meaningful insights that can immediately impact patient care – with no additional work or duplicate data entry needed.
"As the ongoing pandemic continues to impact staffing and occupancy, nursing facilities need practical, reliable solutions to help them operate more efficiently, maintain excellent standards of care, and gain referrals as the post-acute provider of choice," states Laurie Obitz, Chief Operating Officer with Real Time. "We look forward to providing our interventional analytics solution to PHCA's members and working with them to achieve their goals."
Press Contact
Keri DeSalvo
Vice President, Marketing
kdesalvo@realtimemed.com
SOURCE Real Time Medical Systems
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.