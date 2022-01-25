Beyond Future Art Prize makes global call for artists to share visions for sustainable future

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Future Art Prize, jointly presented by Studio 83, VZOW, and Road Angel, launched a global call for visions for a sustainable future. The Prize is the first one from Asia dedicated to bringing a sustainable lifestyle to the spot light of the contemporary art scene and is the first one open for creative talents around the world.
The Prize encourages entries from artists who show a keen interest and focus on the environment, sustainable living, and climate change in their work, giving talented artists an opportunity to be noticed by the general public and business partners in the contemporary art scene. The prize winner will receive a HK$25,000 cash award, and the winning piece will be exhibited at Affordable Art Fair 2022.
"Themed 'Eembrace' for the first year, we want artists to share journeys embracing the beauty of the earth, in all possible forms, angles and media," said Charles Hui, co-founder of VZOW. "Topics from climate change to love for the mother nature are all embraced."
Submission deadline: March 31, 2022
Result announcement: April 30, 2022
Winner exhibition: May 2022 at Affordable Art Fair
More on https://beyondfuture.art
ABOUT VZOW
VZOW is a curated online art space dedicated to a community that appreciates a wealth of artistic styles that is brought to life with original artwork, custom-made art pieces, and high-end prints. For more information about VZOW, please visit https://www.vzow.com
ABOUT STUDIO 83
Founded in 2008, with a presence in Hong Kong and Taipei, Studio 83 has evolved from creative arts education to an art intersect space , bringing art, design, culture and life to one place. Studio 83 has curated a variety of art courses and events in the past 10 years, inspiring countless talents to start their artist journeys, making art creates a way of life. On the corporate front, art-based events and workshops are organized for multinational companies and brands, taking creative thinking and artistic inspirations to real life, making personal and business success. For more information about Studio 83, please visit https://www.vzow.com
Media Contact
Desmond Fung, Beyond Future Art Prize, 852 25233852, info@beyondfuture.art
SOURCE Beyond Future Art Prize
