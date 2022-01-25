Puncher's Chance® Bourbon Unveils 12-Year-Old Limited Release: The D12TANCE

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Wolf Spirit's Puncher's Chance® Bourbon announces its first-ever limited release offering – The D12TANCE Straight Tennessee Bourbon. Aged for 12 years in traditional stone and wood rickhouses and finished in California Cabernet Sauvignon barrels, The D12TANCE is now available at fine spirits retailers at $120 SRP for a 750 ml.

Just 70 barrels of The D12TANCE, sourced from the IJW Whiskey Company in Louisville, Kentucky, were born from a mash bill of 84 percent corn, eight percent malt, eight percent rye and a proprietary yeast strain. With a complex aroma of vanilla, dark cherry fruit and toasted oak, this Tennessee Bourbon yields incredible flavor. At a respectable 96 proof, the warm hint of caramel and vanilla hits the palate first. As the proof gently fades, the tongue picks up a long, fruity finish reminiscent of the French Oak wine barrels in which the liquid rested for two months.

The D12TANCE is the second release from Puncher's Chance – a new American Whiskey entry from Wolf Spirit, out of Eugene, Oregon, and comes on the heels of the fall 2020 release of the company's foray into aged dark spirits with the release of Puncher's Chance Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The brand name of Puncher's Chance itself is a boxing reference, denoting that almost anyone is possible of a knockout punch, no matter what the odds. Naming our latest aged spirit entry The D12TANCE is a double entendre – referring both to the age of the liquid and the 12 official rounds in a formal boxing match.

Says Umberto Luchini, Founder of Wolf Spirit, "As a relative newcomer to the whiskey category, Wolf Spirit knew the liquid for Puncher's Chance The D12TANCE needed to pack a punch (pun intended) if we wanted to make our mark, which is why we partnered with the talented team at IJW."

"With The D12TANCE, we are finishing a 12-year-old Bourbon in wine casks, which is quite unique, as you usually see much younger whiskies receiving this treatment. This was critical to us because we didn't want the fine Bourbon overpowered by the wine barrel finishing. Our goal was to use the finishing to coax more of the existing characteristics out of the whiskey," Luchini continues.

The D12TANCE comes housed in the traditional Puncher's Chance jet-black bottle with a gentle fade at the bottom to reveal the amber liquid within. The Puncher's Chance tiger, a common symbol in boxing and MMA fighting, again graces the label, but this time in striking gold leaf making it easily identifiable on the backbar.

The D12TANCE is best served neat or on the rocks to truly experience the subtle effects the finishing has on this perfectly-balanced and nuanced liquid.

With only 2,000 cases produced for the U.S. market, The D12TANCE may be purchased in California, Florida, Kentucky, Colorado, Oklahoma and New Mexico (Southern Glazer's); New York, Tennessee and Georgia (Empire); Massachusetts and Rhode Island (Atlantic Beverage); Missouri (Major Brands); Connecticut (Murphy); and Wisconsin (Badger/Frank).

ABOUT WOLF SPIRIT

Perhaps the only liquor company in the world founded in an old laundromat (Nanny's Wash & Dry, to be exact), Wolf Spirit is a true Eugene, Oregon original, producing fine, handcrafted products that capture the pioneering spirit of the American northwest. Founded by Campari Group veteran Umberto Luchini and helmed by longtime spirits industry expert Bradd Levitan, Wolf Spirit embodies the traits of its namesake. Guided by instinct and fueled by a hunger for brands with authentic stories, Wolf Spirit is building a pack of unique products with courageously bold identities that come together with purpose. Our premium brands include Puncher's Chance® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Tom of Finland® Organic Vodka, Blood x Sweat x Tears® Vodka and Bosscal Mezcal. Launched in 2017, Wolf Spirit's products are now available in more than 35 states across the US with a keen focus on national and regional on- and off-premise chains. Find out more at https://wolfspiritdistillery.com/.

