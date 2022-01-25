Cloud Foodie Holds Food Tasting Event Hosted by Brad Kent Founder of Blaze Pizza

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Cloud foodie is hosting their first food tasting event of the new year. They will be showcasing their "outstanding" wood fire pizzas, a wide variety of empanadas, and their tasty Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, among other on-the-go foods! Blaze pizza founder Brad Kent will host the event as buyers come through and sample an array of delicious options, and friendly Cloud Foodie associates will answer any questions and explain how your business can earn additional revenue streams with margins up to 100%

WHEN: Cloud Foodie Tasting Event will be on Jan 27th, 2022.

WHERE: This event will be at 3704 Cahuenga Blvd W Studio City, CA 91604

Event Details: On Jan 27th, Cloud Foodie will be holding a food tasting event that Brad Kent, founder of Blaze Pizza, will host. Brad Kent developed and perfected these pizzas and has over 25 years of experience. Blaze Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza franchises.

WHY: Suppose you are a category manager, buyer, or executive of operations. This event is a perfect opportunity for you to take advantage of high-quality, affordable food products for your customers. Cloud Foodie offers one of the most accessible programs with their ventless cool to the touch ovens that cook everything in under 4 minutes with just a push of a button. In addition, there is no need for extra employees as Cloud Foodie has built this program with labor shortages in mind.

WHO:

Cloud Foodie – Virtual Restaurant Consulting Company

Brad Kent – Founder Of Blaze Pizza

– Founder Of Blaze Pizza Celebrity Guest

Icelandic Water

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Speak with Brad Kent , Founder of Blaze Pizza.

, Founder of Blaze Pizza. Surprise celebrity guest from Emmy Award-winning show.

Interview Cloud Foodie Owner.

ABOUT Cloud Foodie:

https://www.cloud-foodie.com

FB @cloudfoodie

IG @cloud.foodie

MORE INFORMATION ON CLOUD FOODIE:

Cloud-Foodie is a virtual restaurant consulting company. We maximize profits for restaurants, hotels, and chefs alike with unique concepts & how to provide online food. We take what you have & turn it into a revenue-generating source. We align with your distributor, so our products are ready for you when you place your order, helping you keep up with demand. Cloud Foodie has experience in convenience stores, restaurants, food suppliers, and profit-driven products. We thrive with our products which feature cost-effective pricing, quality, and higher profits. We have made it simple for industries to utilize our products to expand their offerings and increase their profits at the same time.

Proud Partners With:

Icelandic Glacial Waters

P-Nuff Crunch

PRESS CONTACT:

Cheryl Robinson

Cloud Foodie

623 418 4041

328358@email4pr.com

